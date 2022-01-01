Go
Toast

Fat Shack

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6199 Highway 92 • $$

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)

Popular Items

18 Wings (1/2 Price)$10.50
6 Wings (1/2 Price)$3.75
Lg (12") Fat Jersey
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Gorbies
Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 12" roll.
NEW! Lg (12") Fat Maverick
Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 12" roll.
24 Wings (1/2 Price)$13.50
12 Wings (1/2 Price)$7.25
Lg (12") Fat Cow
Mac n' cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Slob
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Doobie
Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6199 Highway 92

Acworth GA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Izumi --Woodstock--

No reviews yet

Woodstock, Ga

JUICE CHAMPS

No reviews yet

Juice and Smoothie bar

The Dragonfly Lounge

No reviews yet

Relax. Play. Make memories. You’re always welcome at the Dragonfly Lounge.

Bar North

No reviews yet

Local bar/restaurant with great fresh food, Great atmosphere, sports bar. Come and enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston