Fat Tuesday

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

No reviews yet

Slice of Vegas serves hand-tossed NY style pizza with a thin, chewy crust. Order from a variety of signature pizzas or build your own with all your favorite toppings. We also serve classic Italian pastas, savory sandwiches, and tasty salads. Vegans and vegetarians will be delighted with our full menu of delicious fare including pizzas, pastas, and sandwiches. For those living a gluten-free lifestyle, our pastas and pizzas can be prepared to accommodate you.

There is a full bar with a thoughtfully curated selection of local & craft beers, colorful and creative souvenir cocktails and wine by the glass or bottle.

Come in and enjoy our fun, laid back atmosphere while watching your favorite team on one of our numerous HD TVs including our 8 foot projection screen.

Located in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, the mall between Mandalay Bay and Luxor. Slice of Vegas keeps it simple… good food in a friendly atmosphere.

