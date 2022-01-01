Go
Lamaii

Lamaii is the Modern Thai Eatery Cocktails and wines. Every dish created to accomplish with our specialty cocktails and wines program.

4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD • $$

Avg 4.5 (723 reviews)

Popular Items

Tom Kah Gai$16.00
Spicy chicken coconut milk soup with galanga and mushroom
Tom Yum Goong$16.00
Shrimp spicy lime soup with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves
Gang Pu$18.00
Spicy Crab curry served with vermicelli noodles
Pra Dook Pad Ped$17.00
Stirred fried crispy catfish with spicy curry paste and peppers
Mango Crispyt Catfish$19.00
Crispy fillet catfish with chopped mango salad in chili lime dressing
Tom Zaap$16.00
Spicy braised spare ribs soup with fresh basil
Gang Rawaeng$20.00
Ancient Tumeric curry with slow cooked braised beef
*Sua Rong Hai$32.00
Grilled 12oz Angus Ribeye steak served with North Eastern style dipping sauce
Gai Him$15.00
Crispy chicken cubes stirred fried with roasted cashew nuts, onions, and peppers
Kao Soi$22.00
Thin egg noodles with braised beef in Northern curry
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery

Location

4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD

LAS VEGAS NV

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
