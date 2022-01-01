Go
Meraki Greek Grill

Authentic Greek food with a modern twist.

4950 S Rainbow #160 • $$

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)

Popular Items

Hummus$5.95
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon.
Served w/ Pita
Chicken Kalamakia$16.95
Two Skewers of All Natural Chicken Breast
Avgolemono$5.49
Traditional Chicken Soup with Rice & Lemon
Classic Greek
Romaine Lettuce Hearts, Tomato, Red Onion Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini with Greek Vinaigrette Served with Pita BreadRomaine Lettuce Hearts, Tomato, Red Onion Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini with Greek Vinaigrette Served with Pita Bread
Steak Kalamakia$19.95
Two Skewers of Nebraska Gold Filet Mignon
Side Pita$1.29
Chicken Kalamaki$4.95
Meraki Bowl$10.95
Chopped Romaine Hearts, Arugula Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber Kalamata Olives, Marinated Garbanzo Beans Feta, Red Radish, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki
Side Tzatziki$1.29
Gyro Meraki$9.49
(Beef/Lamb or Chicken) Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tzatziki, Feta
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4950 S Rainbow #160

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

