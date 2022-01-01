Go
McMullan's Irish Pub

Purveyors of the Perfect Pint; and from what we've heard, some pretty outstanding food as well. Cheers!

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

4650 W Tropicana Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)

Grand Irish Reuben.$14.00
More Corned Beef, this time on grilled Marble Rye with a Red Onion Relish & topped with White Irish Cheddar ​
Corned Beef & Cabbage.$16.00
Tradition to Perfection! Lean & slow cooked with Rustic Potatoes, Cabbage, Carrot & Celery served in a Broth.​ Homemade Brown Bread is there too!
Nanny Mac's Shepherd's Pie - Lunch Size.$14.00
Plenty of Ground Sirloin, Carrots, & Onions in a savoury broth topped with Sweet Peas ​& a Mashed Potato Crust. An absolute family favourite! Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread
Chips & Gravy.$7.00
OK…so that’s French Fries with an Onion Gravy
Irish Sausage Rolls.$13.00
Tasty Irish Sausage in Puff Pastry with Irish Stone Ground Mustard
Sticky Toffee Pudding.$10.00
The Traditional Irish Dessert. It’s unforgettably good
Coast Road Inn Fish & Chips - 3 Piece.$17.00
Named for the old family pub back in Ireland! Beer-Battered Wild Pacific Cod Fillets ​served with Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce​
Coast Road Inn Fish & Chips - 2 Piece.$14.00
Named for the old family pub back in Ireland! Beer-Battered Wild Pacific Cod Fillets ​served with Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce​
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

4650 W Tropicana Avenue

Las Vegas NV

Sunday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
