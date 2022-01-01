Go
Fat Willy's

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

4850 S Gilbert Rd • $$

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Wings$15.00
Philly Cheese Steak$13.00
Cheeseburger$12.50
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.50
Kid Cheeseburger$5.50
Fish-n-Chip Basket$14.00
French Dip$13.50
16 Wings$22.00
Boneless Buffalo Wings$11.00
Fish Tacos$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4850 S Gilbert Rd

Chandler AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
