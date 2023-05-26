- Home
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
1,019 Reviews
$$
58 S San Marcos Pl
Chandler, AZ 85225
Popular Items
Jameson Smoked Wings
Sauces to choose: Jameson, Buffalo, Honey Hot or Guinness BBQ Sauce Jumbo chicken wings perfectly smoked, fried and glazed with our Jameson Irish Whiskey wing sauce.
Loaded Cheesy Potato Soup
Smoked potatoes, onions, cheese topped with even more cheese, bacon and chives
Tumblers
Shredded potato, cheddar cheese and bacon perfectly fried into delicious potato balls · served with chipotle ranch.
FOOD
Snacks & Starters
Tumblers
Shredded potato, cheddar cheese and bacon perfectly fried into delicious potato balls · served with chipotle ranch.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese and served with baguette & Murphy’s pub chips.
Irish Nachos for One
Single serving of Murphy’s pub chips loaded with Murphy’s cheese sauce, corned beef, with a sprinkle of green onions served on a skillet.
Pub Pretzels
Murphy’s Bavarian Style Pub Pretzel served with Grain Mustard and Murphy’s cheese sauce.
Murphy's Mini Fish & Chips Cup
Our Pub Battered Atlantic Cod gently battered and fried served with our signature pub fries.
Steak Skewers with Pub Potato Salad
Choice tender steak glazed in our Jameson Irish Whiskey glaze, skewered and perfectly grilled, served with pub red potato salad.
Jameson Smoked Wings
Sauces to choose: Jameson, Buffalo, Honey Hot or Guinness BBQ Sauce Jumbo chicken wings perfectly smoked, fried and glazed with our Jameson Irish Whiskey wing sauce.
Poutine
Beer battered fries topped with delicious cheese curds, homemade gravy, topped with corned beef.
Chicken Tenders
Pub battered and fried crispy all breast meat chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard dipping sauce.
Murphy's Loaded Fries
Beer battered fries topped with Murphy’s cheese sauce, bacon, jack & cheddar, sour cream, chipotle sauce and green onions.
Party Size Fries
Beer battered fries topped with Murphy’s cheese sauce, bacon, jack & cheddar, sour cream, chipotle sauce and green onions.
Loaded Cheesy Potato Soup
Smoked potatoes, onions, cheese topped with even more cheese, bacon and chives
Basket Cheese Curds
5 wing Card
Burgers & Sandwiches
ABC Burger
Avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled onions, swiss cheese on a cheese crusted garlic buttered baguette with delicious aju for dipping.
Guinness BBQ Burger
Our angus patty with housemade Guinness BBQ sauce, smoked sugar cured bacon, cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle.
Murphy's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Our award winning chicken tenders perfectly sauced buffalo style in between fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, blue cheese dressing on a perfectly toasted brioche bun.
Murphy's Philly
Roast beef, grilled onions and peppers topped with Murphy’s cheese sauce served on a sub roll.
Murphy's Pub Burger
Our Angus Patty with Irish cheddar cheese, smoked sugar cured bacon, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle and dijon aioli.
Murphy's Stuffed Grilled Cheese
A delicious stack of 5 unique cheeses, avocado, tomato, bacon, and bbq sauce. We promise, your Mom never made one this good! 14.50 Wanna stuff your grilled cheese? Add chicken tenders or beef patty for 3.50 YUM!
Irish Classics
Fish & Chips
Our Pub Battered Atlantic Cod Delicately fried and served with our Murphy’s chips or Pub fries
Pie of The Shephard's
Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.
Irish Breakfast
Irish bangers served with eggs your style, grilled tomatoes, Murphys chip and rye toast.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
A massive helping of Murphy’s corned beef with braised green cabbage and tender potatoes served with Murphy’s toast and dijon mustard butter.
Murphy's Reuben
Corned beef piled high on a thick marble rye with melted Swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Delicious! A Murphy’s favorite!
Irish Mac N Cheese
Scratch made creamy cheese sauce of white American cheese, Irish cheddar cheese plus bacon, chicken and corned beef topped with toasted bread crumbs. A must try!
Bangers & Mash
Traditional Irish Fare made locally! Two grilled sausages served on a bed of Yukon mashed potatoes and grilled onions topped with house-made gravy accompanied with flame roasted brussel sprouts with bacon.
St. Ivan Fish Tacos
Grilled cod fish served on corn tortilla with chopped cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce served with tortilla chips and salsa.
Salads
Pub Salad
House mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, jack & cheddar cheeses, and croutons.
Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, hard boiled eggs & your choice of dressing.
Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad
House mixed greens with seasonal fruit, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles and a tangy balsamic dressing, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken breast.
Grilled Steak Salad
Perfectly smoked steak, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.
Classic Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, fresh parmesan perfectly seasoned chicken breast topped with croutons & perfected in house Caesar dressing.
Late Night Food
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
We’re steeped in tradition but we’re not bound by it. Our goal is to bring the best of the vibrant Dublin pub scene to Chandler, AZ. That means a memorable experience for everyone with the best food, drink, music and banter.
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler, AZ 85225