Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

1,019 Reviews

$$

58 S San Marcos Pl

Chandler, AZ 85225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Jameson Smoked Wings

$18.00

Sauces to choose: Jameson, Buffalo, Honey Hot or Guinness BBQ Sauce Jumbo chicken wings perfectly smoked, fried and glazed with our Jameson Irish Whiskey wing sauce.

Loaded Cheesy Potato Soup

Loaded Cheesy Potato Soup

$7.00

Smoked potatoes, onions, cheese topped with even more cheese, bacon and chives

Tumblers

Tumblers

$11.50

Shredded potato, cheddar cheese and bacon perfectly fried into delicious potato balls · served with chipotle ranch.

FOOD

Snacks & Starters

Tumblers

Tumblers

$11.50

Shredded potato, cheddar cheese and bacon perfectly fried into delicious potato balls · served with chipotle ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese and served with baguette & Murphy’s pub chips.

Irish Nachos for One

Irish Nachos for One

$12.50

Single serving of Murphy’s pub chips loaded with Murphy’s cheese sauce, corned beef, with a sprinkle of green onions served on a skillet.

Pub Pretzels

Pub Pretzels

$12.50

Murphy’s Bavarian Style Pub Pretzel served with Grain Mustard and Murphy’s cheese sauce.

Murphy's Mini Fish & Chips Cup

Murphy's Mini Fish & Chips Cup

$12.50

Our Pub Battered Atlantic Cod gently battered and fried served with our signature pub fries.

Steak Skewers with Pub Potato Salad

Steak Skewers with Pub Potato Salad

$15.50

Choice tender steak glazed in our Jameson Irish Whiskey glaze, skewered and perfectly grilled, served with pub red potato salad.

Jameson Smoked Wings

$18.00

Sauces to choose: Jameson, Buffalo, Honey Hot or Guinness BBQ Sauce Jumbo chicken wings perfectly smoked, fried and glazed with our Jameson Irish Whiskey wing sauce.

Poutine

Poutine

$10.50

Beer battered fries topped with delicious cheese curds, homemade gravy, topped with corned beef.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Pub battered and fried crispy all breast meat chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard dipping sauce.

Murphy's Loaded Fries

Murphy's Loaded Fries

$11.50

Beer battered fries topped with Murphy’s cheese sauce, bacon, jack & cheddar, sour cream, chipotle sauce and green onions.

Party Size Fries

Party Size Fries

$28.50

Beer battered fries topped with Murphy’s cheese sauce, bacon, jack & cheddar, sour cream, chipotle sauce and green onions.

Loaded Cheesy Potato Soup

Loaded Cheesy Potato Soup

$7.00

Smoked potatoes, onions, cheese topped with even more cheese, bacon and chives

Basket Cheese Curds

$8.00

5 wing Card

$0.01

Burgers & Sandwiches

ABC Burger

ABC Burger

$16.50

Avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

French Dip

French Dip

$16.50

Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled onions, swiss cheese on a cheese crusted garlic buttered baguette with delicious aju for dipping.

Guinness BBQ Burger

Guinness BBQ Burger

$16.50

Our angus patty with housemade Guinness BBQ sauce, smoked sugar cured bacon, cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle.

Murphy's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Murphy's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Our award winning chicken tenders perfectly sauced buffalo style in between fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, blue cheese dressing on a perfectly toasted brioche bun.

Murphy's Philly

Murphy's Philly

$15.50

Roast beef, grilled onions and peppers topped with Murphy’s cheese sauce served on a sub roll.

Murphy's Pub Burger

Murphy's Pub Burger

$16.50

Our Angus Patty with Irish cheddar cheese, smoked sugar cured bacon, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle and dijon aioli.

Murphy's Stuffed Grilled Cheese

Murphy's Stuffed Grilled Cheese

$15.50

A delicious stack of 5 unique cheeses, avocado, tomato, bacon, and bbq sauce. We promise, your Mom never made one this good! 14.50 Wanna stuff your grilled cheese? Add chicken tenders or beef patty for 3.50 YUM!

Irish Classics

Traditional Irish Fare made locally! Two grilled sausages served on abed of Yukon mashed potatoes and grilled onions topped with house-made gravy accompanied with flame roasted brussel sprouts with bacon.
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.75

Our Pub Battered Atlantic Cod Delicately fried and served with our Murphy’s chips or Pub fries

Pie of The Shephard's

Pie of The Shephard's

$16.75

Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.

Irish Breakfast

Irish Breakfast

$12.50

Irish bangers served with eggs your style, grilled tomatoes, Murphys chip and rye toast.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.75

A massive helping of Murphy’s corned beef with braised green cabbage and tender potatoes served with Murphy’s toast and dijon mustard butter.

Murphy's Reuben

Murphy's Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef piled high on a thick marble rye with melted Swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Delicious! A Murphy’s favorite!

Irish Mac N Cheese

Irish Mac N Cheese

$16.75

Scratch made creamy cheese sauce of white American cheese, Irish cheddar cheese plus bacon, chicken and corned beef topped with toasted bread crumbs. A must try!

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$15.75

Traditional Irish Fare made locally! Two grilled sausages served on a bed of Yukon mashed potatoes and grilled onions topped with house-made gravy accompanied with flame roasted brussel sprouts with bacon.

St. Ivan Fish Tacos

St. Ivan Fish Tacos

$15.75

Grilled cod fish served on corn tortilla with chopped cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Salads

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg & your choice of dressing.
Pub Salad

Pub Salad

$10.50

House mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, jack & cheddar cheeses, and croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.75

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, hard boiled eggs & your choice of dressing.

Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad

Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.75

House mixed greens with seasonal fruit, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles and a tangy balsamic dressing, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken breast.

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.75

Perfectly smoked steak, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.75

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, fresh parmesan perfectly seasoned chicken breast topped with croutons & perfected in house Caesar dressing.

Late Night Food

LN Cheese Curds

LN Cheese Curds

$12.95
LN Chicken Tenders

LN Chicken Tenders

$12.95
LN Chips

LN Chips

$10.95
LN Fries

LN Fries

$10.95
LN Pork Wings

LN Pork Wings

$15.50Out of stock
LN Poutine

LN Poutine

$13.50
LN Tumblers

LN Tumblers

$12.95
LN Wings

LN Wings

$19.00

Ranch

$0.50
LN Banger On A Bun

LN Banger On A Bun

$13.50
LN Reuben Melt

LN Reuben Melt

$15.50
LN Chicken & Waffles

LN Chicken & Waffles

$15.50

ST. PATRICKS DAY

FOOD

Bangers & Mash

$17.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Irish Nachos

$17.00

Jameson Smoked Wings

$21.00

Murphy's Reuben

$18.00

Pub Pretzel & Cheese

$15.00

BEER

Coors LT

$10.00

Miller LT

$10.00

Blue Moon

$12.00

Church Music

$12.00

Guinness

$12.00

Harp

$12.00

Magners

$12.00

Modelo

$12.00

Smithwicks

$12.00

Snake Bite

$12.00

Half & Half

$12.00

Dark Side of The Moon

$12.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$10.00

White Claw Mango

$10.00

LIQUOR

Frosted Shot

$8.00

Tito's

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Gin

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

Tequila

$10.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Tito's White Tea

$11.00

Paddy's Green Tea

$11.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$11.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Dr Pepper (Main Pub)

$5.00

Cover Charge

Cover Charge

$9.23

TAKEOUT NON WORKING

Snacks & Starters

Tumblers

Tumblers

$11.50

Shredded potato, cheddar cheese and bacon perfectly fried into delicious potato balls · served with chipotle ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese and served with baguette & Murphy’s pub chips.

Irish Nachos for One

Irish Nachos for One

$12.50

Single serving of Murphy’s pub chips loaded with Murphy’s cheese sauce, corned beef, with a sprinkle of green onions served on a skillet.

Pub Pretzels

Pub Pretzels

$12.50

Murphy’s Bavarian Style Pub Pretzel served with Grain Mustard and Murphy’s cheese sauce.

Murphy's Mini Fish & Chips Cup

Murphy's Mini Fish & Chips Cup

$12.50

Our Pub Battered Atlantic Cod gently battered and fried served with our signature pub fries.

Steak Skewers with Pub Potato Salad

Steak Skewers with Pub Potato Salad

$15.50

Choice tender steak glazed in our Jameson Irish Whiskey glaze, skewered and perfectly grilled, served with pub red potato salad.

Jameson Smoked Wings

$18.00

Sauces to choose: Jameson, Buffalo, Honey Hot or Guinness BBQ Sauce Jumbo chicken wings perfectly smoked, fried and glazed with our Jameson Irish Whiskey wing sauce.

Poutine

Poutine

$10.50

Beer battered fries topped with delicious cheese curds, homemade gravy, topped with corned beef.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Pub battered and fried crispy all breast meat chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard dipping sauce.

Murphy's Loaded Fries

Murphy's Loaded Fries

$11.50

Beer battered fries topped with Murphy’s cheese sauce, bacon, jack & cheddar, sour cream, chipotle sauce and green onions.

Party Size Fries

Party Size Fries

$28.50

Beer battered fries topped with Murphy’s cheese sauce, bacon, jack & cheddar, sour cream, chipotle sauce and green onions.

Loaded Cheesy Potato Soup

Loaded Cheesy Potato Soup

$7.00

Smoked potatoes, onions, cheese topped with even more cheese, bacon and chives

Basket Cheese Curds

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

ABC Burger

ABC Burger

$16.50

Avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

French Dip

French Dip

$16.50

Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled onions, swiss cheese on a cheese crusted garlic buttered baguette with delicious aju for dipping.

Guinness BBQ Burger

Guinness BBQ Burger

$16.50

Our angus patty with housemade Guinness BBQ sauce, smoked sugar cured bacon, cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle.

Murphy's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Murphy's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Our award winning chicken tenders perfectly sauced buffalo style in between fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, blue cheese dressing on a perfectly toasted brioche bun.

Murphy's Philly

Murphy's Philly

$15.50

Roast beef, grilled onions and peppers topped with Murphy’s cheese sauce served on a sub roll.

Murphy's Pub Burger

Murphy's Pub Burger

$16.50

Our Angus Patty with Irish cheddar cheese, smoked sugar cured bacon, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle and dijon aioli.

Murphy's Stuffed Grilled Cheese

Murphy's Stuffed Grilled Cheese

$15.50

A delicious stack of 5 unique cheeses, avocado, tomato, bacon, and bbq sauce. We promise, your Mom never made one this good! 14.50 Wanna stuff your grilled cheese? Add chicken tenders or beef patty for 3.50 YUM!

Irish Classics

Traditional Irish Fare made locally! Two grilled sausages served on abed of Yukon mashed potatoes and grilled onions topped with house-made gravy accompanied with flame roasted brussel sprouts with bacon.
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.75

Our Pub Battered Atlantic Cod Delicately fried and served with our Murphy’s chips or Pub fries

Pie of The Shephard's

Pie of The Shephard's

$16.75

Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.

Irish Breakfast

Irish Breakfast

$12.50

Irish bangers served with eggs your style, grilled tomatoes, Murphys chip and rye toast.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.75

A massive helping of Murphy’s corned beef with braised green cabbage and tender potatoes served with Murphy’s toast and dijon mustard butter.

Murphy's Reuben

Murphy's Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef piled high on a thick marble rye with melted Swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Delicious! A Murphy’s favorite!

Irish Mac N Cheese

Irish Mac N Cheese

$16.75

Scratch made creamy cheese sauce of white American cheese, Irish cheddar cheese plus bacon, chicken and corned beef topped with toasted bread crumbs. A must try!

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$15.75

Traditional Irish Fare made locally! Two grilled sausages served on a bed of Yukon mashed potatoes and grilled onions topped with house-made gravy accompanied with flame roasted brussel sprouts with bacon.

St. Ivan Fish Tacos

St. Ivan Fish Tacos

$15.75

Grilled cod fish served on corn tortilla with chopped cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Salads

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg & your choice of dressing.
Pub Salad

Pub Salad

$10.50

House mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, jack & cheddar cheeses, and croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.75

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, hard boiled eggs & your choice of dressing.

Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad

Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.75

House mixed greens with seasonal fruit, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles and a tangy balsamic dressing, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken breast.

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.75

Perfectly smoked steak, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.75

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, fresh parmesan perfectly seasoned chicken breast topped with croutons & perfected in house Caesar dressing.

ONLINE ORDERING

Snacks & Starters

Tumblers

$11.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Irish Nachos For One

$12.50

Pub Pretzels

$12.50

Murphy's Mini Fish & Chips Cup

$12.50

Steak Skewers with Pub Potato Salad

$15.50

Jameson Smoked Wings

$18.00

Poutine

$12.50

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Murphy's Loaded Fries

$11.50

Party Size Fries

$28.50

Loaded Cheesy Potato Soup

$7.00

Basket Chips

$8.00

Basket Fries

$8.00

Basket of Sweet Fries

$9.00

Basket of Cheese Curds

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

ABC Burger

$16.50

French Dip

$16.50

Guinness BBQ Burger

$16.50

Murphy's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Murphy's Philly

$15.50

Murphy's Pub Burger

$16.50

Murphy's Stuffed Grilled Cheese

$15.50

Irish Classics

Fish & Chips

$15.75

Pie of The Shephard's

$16.75

Irish Breakfast

$12.50

Corn Beef & Cabbage

$15.75

Murphy's Reuben

$15.00

Irish Mac N Cheese

$16.75

Bangers & Mash

$15.75

St. Ivan Fish Tacos

$15.75

Salads

Pub Salad

$10.50

Cobb Salad

$14.75

Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.75

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.75

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.75

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.95

Ice Cream Cookie

$8.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.25

Kids

KD Mac n Cheese

$8.50

KD Grill Cheesse

$8.50

KD Chx Fingers

$8.50

Sides

1000 Island

$0.50

SD Au Jus

$0.50

SD Avocado

$3.50

SD Bacon

$3.50

SD Balsamic

$0.50

SD Bangers

$3.50

SD BBQ Sauce

$0.50

SD Bleu Cheese

$0.50

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

SD Carrots & Celery

$3.00

SD Cheese Curds

$5.00

SD Cheese Sauce

$2.50

SD Grilled Chicken

$3.50

SD Cole Slaw

$3.50

SD Corned Beef

$3.50

SD Fried Fish

$3.50

SD Fried Egg

$2.50

SD Fries

$4.00

SD Fruit

$2.50

SD Gravy

$2.50

SD Honey Hot

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard

$0.50

SD Horseradish

$0.50

SD Jameson Sauce

$0.50

SD Mac N Cheese

$5.00

SD Mashed Potatos

$3.50

SD Mayo

$0.50

SD Chips

$5.00

SD Potato Salad

$3.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Caesar Salad

$5.00

SD House Salad

$5.00

SD Salsa

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Sweet Fries

$5.00

SD Tartar

$0.50

SD Toast

$3.50

SD Veggies

$5.00

FIFA WORLD CUP

Food

French Toast

$12.50

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

Bacon & Eggs

$11.50

Breakfast Skillet

$13.50

Drinks

Beer Bucket

$15.00

Stella Pitcher

$8.95

Guinness Pitcher

$8.95

Tito's Bloody Mary

$6.00

Tito's Mule

$6.00

16oz Modelo Chelada

$5.00

Cinco De Mayo

Food

2 Tacos

$9.00

Drinks

Pint of Modelo

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re steeped in tradition but we’re not bound by it. Our goal is to bring the best of the vibrant Dublin pub scene to Chandler, AZ. That means a memorable experience for everyone with the best food, drink, music and banter.

Website

Location

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler, AZ 85225

Directions

Gallery
Murphy's Law Irish Pub image
Murphy's Law Irish Pub image
Murphy's Law Irish Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crust Simply Italian - Downtown Chandler
orange star4.4 • 1,840
10 N San Marcos Pl Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
11 W Boston St Suite 1 Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Chandler
orange star4.5 • 1,143
140 N Arizona Ave Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
1245 S. Price Rd. #1 Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext
Stone & Vine Urban Italian - Chandler
orange star4.4 • 4,846
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Chandler
orange star4.5 • 454
1085 W Queen Creek Rd Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chandler

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
orange star4.7 • 9,027
590 N. Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 9,027
590 N Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Stone & Vine Urban Italian - Chandler
orange star4.4 • 4,846
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Tott's Asian Diner
orange star4.5 • 4,358
4030 W Ray Rd Chandler, AZ 85226
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 GO -- Chandler
orange star4.6 • 3,714
2895 South Alma School Rd. Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext
Sophia's Kitchen - Scottsdale
orange star4.7 • 3,411
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Scottsdale, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chandler
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston