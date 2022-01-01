Chandler bars & lounges you'll love
More about Founding Fathers Kitchen
Founding Fathers Kitchen
1050 West Ray Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|KOREAN WINGS
|$12.50
1/2 dozen Korean Style, crispy batter tossed in a honey gochu soy sauce
|WEDGE SALAD
|$10.50
Crisp and cold iceberg with bacon, blu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, boiled egg quarters, blue cheese dressings
|SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
|$16.00
Braised, piled on toasted sourdough, with American and Swiss cheese and house aioli and fries
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Popular items
|Penne alla Vodka
|$17.00
|Fried Calamari
|$12.50
|Long Island Special
|$13.00
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Popular items
|Lazy Lasagna
|$21.00
Pappardelle, bolognese, ricotta, herbed
panko crumbs & cracked pepper
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
|Create Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Popular items
|Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.75
House mixed greens with seasonal fruit, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles and a tangy balsamic dressing, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken breast.
|Pie of The Shephard's
|$16.75
Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$15.75
A massive helping of Murphy’s corned beef with braised green cabbage and tender potatoes served with Murphy’s toast and
dijon mustard butter.
More about Chop -Chandler
Chop -Chandler
2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1, Chandler
|Popular items
|Meatball Appetizer
|$15.00
2 House Meatballs in House Vodka Sauce. Served with grilled bread.
|^Herb Chicken
|$27.00
|*Cheese Burger
|$19.00
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Popular items
|BYO Custom Burger
|$15.00
House Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Smoked Aged Chedder Cheese on a Brioche Bun
|Kids Chicken Tenders *
|$8.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
|Smoked Backyard Meatloaf
|$17.00
Mesquite Smoked Brisket Meatloaf, Garlic Mashed Potato, Charred Broccolini, Mushroom Demi and Crispy Fried Onions
More about HobNob
HobNob
7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER
|Popular items
|Itailain Beef
|$10.95
Chicago Style Italian Beef served "wet' on a toasted roll with melted Mozzarella and a side of Giardiniera.
|Wings
Classic thick meaty chicken wings served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese.
|Cheese Curds
|$6.95
All the way from Wisconsin. Beer battered white cheddar cheese pieces, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce.
More about Fat Willy's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$12.00
|French Dip
|$13.50
|10 Wings
|$15.00
More about Forum Cafe
Forum Cafe
2301 S Stearman Dr, Chandler
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, ham or sausage, hashbrowns and cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo.
|Lemonade
|$2.50
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.00
More about Sophia's Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Tuscan Kale
|$12.00
Parmesan Romano, herbed panko crumbs, golden raisins & pine nuts in a lemon vinaigrette
|Create Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
|Piccata
White wine lemon butter sauce & capers.
Served with Parmesan risotto
More about The Parlay
The Parlay
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Popular items
|Grilled Wings
|$15.00
one pound of wings served with your choice of sauce:
Buffalo | Honey BBQ | Asian Zing | Mango Habanero
|Steak Bites
|$13.00
beef tenderloin tips with balsamic reduction & micro greens served over flat fries
|Baked Pretzels w/ Cheese Fondue
|$11.00
two jumbo baked pretzel rolls served with a red dragon cheddar & fontina fondue
More about Ginger Monkey
PASTA • TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ginger Monkey
135 W Ocotillo Rd, Chandler
|Popular items
|GM Wings
|$15.99