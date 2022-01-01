Chandler bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Chandler

Founding Fathers Kitchen image

 

Founding Fathers Kitchen

1050 West Ray Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KOREAN WINGS$12.50
1/2 dozen Korean Style, crispy batter tossed in a honey gochu soy sauce
WEDGE SALAD$10.50
Crisp and cold iceberg with bacon, blu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, boiled egg quarters, blue cheese dressings
SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE$16.00
Braised, piled on toasted sourdough, with American and Swiss cheese and house aioli and fries
More about Founding Fathers Kitchen
Crust Simply Italian Chandler image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Penne alla Vodka$17.00
Fried Calamari$12.50
Long Island Special$13.00
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
Stone & Vine Urban Italian image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lazy Lasagna$21.00
Pappardelle, bolognese, ricotta, herbed
panko crumbs & cracked pepper
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
Create Your Own Pizza$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
Murphy's Law Irish Pub image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad$14.75
House mixed greens with seasonal fruit, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles and a tangy balsamic dressing, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken breast.
Pie of The Shephard's$16.75
Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$15.75
A massive helping of Murphy’s corned beef with braised green cabbage and tender potatoes served with Murphy’s toast and
dijon mustard butter.
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
Consumer pic

 

Chop -Chandler

2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Appetizer$15.00
2 House Meatballs in House Vodka Sauce. Served with grilled bread.
^Herb Chicken$27.00
*Cheese Burger$19.00
More about Chop -Chandler
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Custom Burger$15.00
House Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Smoked Aged Chedder Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Kids Chicken Tenders *$8.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Backyard Meatloaf$17.00
Mesquite Smoked Brisket Meatloaf, Garlic Mashed Potato, Charred Broccolini, Mushroom Demi and Crispy Fried Onions
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
HobNob image

 

HobNob

7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Itailain Beef$10.95
Chicago Style Italian Beef served "wet' on a toasted roll with melted Mozzarella and a side of Giardiniera.
Wings
Classic thick meaty chicken wings served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Curds$6.95
All the way from Wisconsin. Beer battered white cheddar cheese pieces, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce.
More about HobNob
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hamburger$12.00
French Dip$13.50
10 Wings$15.00
More about Fat Willy's
Forum Cafe image

 

Forum Cafe

2301 S Stearman Dr, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$9.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, ham or sausage, hashbrowns and cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo.
Lemonade$2.50
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Forum Cafe
Sophia's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuscan Kale$12.00
Parmesan Romano, herbed panko crumbs, golden raisins & pine nuts in a lemon vinaigrette
Create Your Own Pizza$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
Piccata
White wine lemon butter sauce & capers.
Served with Parmesan risotto
More about Sophia's Kitchen
The Parlay image

 

The Parlay

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Wings$15.00
one pound of wings served with your choice of sauce:
Buffalo | Honey BBQ | Asian Zing | Mango Habanero
Steak Bites$13.00
beef tenderloin tips with balsamic reduction & micro greens served over flat fries
Baked Pretzels w/ Cheese Fondue$11.00
two jumbo baked pretzel rolls served with a red dragon cheddar & fontina fondue
More about The Parlay
Ginger Monkey image

PASTA • TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ginger Monkey

135 W Ocotillo Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GM Wings$15.99
More about Ginger Monkey
The Perch image

 

The Perch

232 S Wall Street, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Perch
The Living Room - Chandler image

 

The Living Room - Chandler

2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Living Room - Chandler

