Go
Toast

The Living Room - Chandler

Neighborhood Wine Bar

2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9

No reviews yet

Popular Items

STRAW SALAD$15.00
CALIFORNIA$11.00
BANG BANG SHRIMP$16.00
PESTO FLATBREAD$10.00
MARG FLAT$10.00
PICK 4 BRUSCHETTA$17.00
LR BURGER$15.00
LIVING ROOM CLUB$16.00
CHEESE PIZZA$10.00
AWESOME FRIES$11.00
See full menu

Location

2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9

Chandler AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock Lobster

No reviews yet

Sushi and Grill

Chop - closed old location

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bottle and Bean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chop -Chandler

No reviews yet

Modern American Steakhouse

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston