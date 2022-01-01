Go
Stone & Vine Urban Italian

creating memorable dining experiences

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 • $$

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatballs$12.00
Zesty marinara & shredded Parmesan
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, crushed homemade herb croutons, shaved Parmesan & Caesar dressing
Lazy Lasagna$21.00
Pappardelle, bolognese, ricotta, herbed
panko crumbs & cracked pepper
Rigatoni alla Vodka$19.00
Pink cream sauce, grilled chicken & chopped tomatoes
Garlic Knots$9.00
Olive oil, parsley, garlic & parmesan. Served with marinara
Alfredo$19.00
Fettuccine, blackened chicken
& Parmesan
Parmigiana Entrée
Italian classic with fresh mozzarella. Served with spaghetti
Create Your Own Pizza$15.00
Includes tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & 2 toppings of your choice.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
Bruschetta
Choose from:Fig jam, gorgonzola crumbles & almonds | Roasted red pepper, whipped feta & cracked black pepper | Creamy brie, granny smith apples & honey drizzle | Wild mushroom, goat cheese & truffle oil | Prosciutto, mascarpone, arugula, tomato & balsamic | Smoked salmon, capers, red onion & dill aioli | Spicy soppressata, ricotta & parsley | Tomato, basil, onion, EVOO & balsamic
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103

Chandler AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
