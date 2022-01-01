Finnegan's Wake
Come in and enjoy!
685 Main Street
Location
685 Main Street
Walpole MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Finnegan's Wake
Come in and enjoy!
The Raven's Nest
Serving up contemporary cuisine out of our scratch kitchen for over a decade!
Jalapeños Grill
If you're looking for the best Mexican restaurant south of Boston look no further than Jalapeños Grill. Conveniently located in Walpole Center Jalapeños offers up true Mexican Cuisine using only the finest ingredients.
Tessie's Bar and Kitchen
Small. Local. Resilient.