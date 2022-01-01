Go
Fin & Feathers

More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in the Douglasville, GA, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Downtown Atlanta’s culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.

7430 Douglas Blvd

Popular Items

Signature Wings$11.00
Stuffed Chicken Breast$21.00
Lamb Chops$36.00
Chicken & Waffle$16.00
Jerk Egg Rolls$11.00
Fried Chicken$17.00
Catfish Nuggets$10.00
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Honey Bourbon Salmon$24.00

Location

7430 Douglas Blvd

Douglasville GA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

