Go
Toast

Fire Wings Irvine

JUST WING IT!

14376 Culver Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
LRG - G NOODLES$5.79
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
REG - G NOODLES$3.99
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
See full menu

Location

14376 Culver Drive

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Súp Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Súp Noodle Bar is built on a single foundation: crafted by comfort-food lovers, made for every food lover. Our goal is to have fun and create dishes that bring a smile to your face.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Cloudy Co

No reviews yet

Cloudy Co focuses on presenting tea culture as well as the diversity of the tastes of teas from all over the world. Our store carries more than 20 of the finest teas from China, Japan and Sri Lanka. Our customer would be able to experience our teas through tea ceremony at our tasting bar. Asides from the tasting bar, we also serve our finest teas as specially made beverage drinks. We have teas with seasonal fruits and fresh brewed teas with our most popular cream foam topping. We also serve tea based smoothies and different flavored milk teas. Every single cup of drinks is made with our heart. We’d love to share our artisan spirit through each sip of our drinks.

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston