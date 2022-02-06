Go
Five Star Restaurant

We will now be closing every Sunday starting on Feb 6, 2022. We apologize for the inconvenience.

301 N West 101 • $$

Avg 4 (68 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Spring Rolls$3.50
Two per order, served with duck sauce.
Shrimp Rolls: shrimp, cabbage, mushrooms, salt + pepper
Vegetable Rolls: cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, salt + pepper
*Cannot be made Gluten Free
Crispy Green Bean$6.00
Our signature green beans are flash fried and sautéed in our specialty sauce mix, topped with bean sprouts.
*can be made Gluten Free
Fried Rice
Side: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions
Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions, + protein.
Vegetable: fried rice, egg, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, scallions
Can be made Gluten Free.
Can be done Vegan upon request.
Crispy Sesame Beef$14.95
Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
Pork + Cabbage Dumplings$7.95
Pork, cabbage, ginger,. scallion, sesame oil served with a ginger, red wine and soy dipping sauce.
Steamed or pan-fried.
*Not available Gluten Free
*Cannot be Gluten Free
Five Star General's Chicken$14.95
All white meat fried chicken, in a slightly spicy sauce mixed with broccoli and dried chilis topped sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
Crab Rangoons$6.95
Crab, cream cheese, and scallion stuffed fried wontons. Served with duck sauce.
*Cannot be made Gluten Free
Scallion Pancakes$4.75
Vegetable pancakes (made with vegetable shortening, green onions, + flour) with a spicy bean + ginger soy sauce for dipping.
*cannot be made Gluten Free
Crispy Sesame Chicken$14.95
Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
Lo Mein
Side: wheat noodles, onions, carrots, snow peas, hoisin + soy
Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: wheat noodles, hoisin, soy, scallions + protein.
Vegetable: wheat noodles, hoisin, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, + scallions.
*Can be done Vegan upon request.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

301 N West 101

Raleigh NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
