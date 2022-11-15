Restaurant header imageView gallery

42nd St. Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

review star

No reviews yet

508 West Jones Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Combination of 3
Combination of 2
Oysters Rockefeller

Appetizers 🥘

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.95

Pimento Cheese & Cajun Fried Shrimp

PEI Mussels

$10.95

Butter & Garlic or Marinara & Parmesan

Buffalo Shrimp & Grits

$9.95

Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Celery

Crabmeat & Artichoke Dip

Crabmeat & Artichoke Dip

$15.95

Fried Pita Points

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.95

Regular or Cajun Fried

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.55

Marinara & Parmesan

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Honey Mustard

Fried Shrimp App

Fried Shrimp App

$12.95

Regular or Cajun Fried

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$15.95

Regular or Cajun Fried

Buffalo Fried Shrimp

Buffalo Fried Shrimp

$13.45

Bleu Cheese & Celery

Buffalo Fried Oysters

Buffalo Fried Oysters

$16.45

Bleu Cheese & Celery

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95+
Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$16.50

Remoulade

Sesame Crusted Rare Ahi Tuna

Sesame Crusted Rare Ahi Tuna

$16.95

Sweet Wasabi & Sesame Ginger Sauces

Blackened Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.95

Remoulade

Snow Crab Legs 1 LB

Snow Crab Legs 1 LB

$29.95

1 Pound

Cajun Fried Mahi-Mahi Bites

$12.95Out of stock

Served with Remoulade

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Sweet Thai Chili Aioli

Blackend Rare Ahi Tuna Bites

$14.95

Crispy Wontos, Asian Slaw, Sweet Thai Chili Aioli

Oyster Sampler

$16.95

2 of each: Oysters Rockefeller, 42nd St Oysters and Pimento Cheese Oysters

42nd St. Oysters

42nd St. Oysters

$16.95

Spicy Butter, Bacon, Parmesan

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.95

Spinach, Bacon, Parmesan Cream

Pimento Cheese Oysters

Pimento Cheese Oysters

$16.95

Salads 🥗

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.95

Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Mushrooms, Red Cabbage, Black Olives

Caesar

Caesar

$8.95Out of stock

Romaine, Tomato, Black Olives, Croutons, Parmesan

Spinach Salad with Shrimp

$14.95

Cocktail Shrimp, Spinach, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hot Bacon Dressing

Ahi Salad

Ahi Salad

$17.95Out of stock

Mixed Green Salad with Ahi Tuna, Ginger Dressing

Cups & Bowls 🍲

New England Clam Chowder

$4.95+

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$4.95+

Seafood Bisque

$5.95+

Oyster Stew

$6.95+

42nd St Creole 🌶

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$23.95

Blackened Chicken Creole

$19.95

Fresh Fish 🐟

Salmon

Salmon

$27.95

Blackened or Grilled

Mahi-Mahi

Mahi-Mahi

$31.95

Blackened or Grilled

Sword

$31.95

Fried Seafood 🍤

Flounder

Flounder

$19.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$21.95

Calamari

$22.95
Shrimp

Shrimp

$23.95

Oysters

$27.95
Combination of 2

Combination of 2

$25.95
Combination of 3

Combination of 3

$27.95

House Specialties 🍜

Asian Sea Bass

$34.95

Cioppino

$24.95

San Francisco Bay Area’s Famous Tomato Based Italian Style Seafood Stew with Shrimp, Scallops, White Fish, Oysters, Mussels, Peppers and Onions

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes (2)

$32.95

Remoulade

Norfolk Style Crabmeat

$32.95

Jumbo Lump, Swimming Blue Crab Sautéed with White Wine, Butter, Garlic and Lemon Juice.

Pan Seared Hawaiian Tuna

$34.95

Served RARE with Sweet Wasabi & Sesame Ginger Sauces

Shrimp & Grits

$24.95

Roasted Tomato and Red Pepper Cream Sauce with Sauteed Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Andouille Sausage over Cheddar Grits

Pasta 🍝

Penne Primavera with Shrimp

Penne Primavera with Shrimp

$23.95

Garlic, Seasonal Vegetables, Basil, White Wine, Roasted Red Pepper Butter & Parmesan

Shrimp & Crabmeat Fettucine

Shrimp & Crabmeat Fettucine

$24.95

Poblano Pepper Cream, Red Peppers, Pepperjack Cheese

Blackened Bacon Wrapped Scallops Penne

$24.95

Roasted Tomato Cream & Parmesan

Seafood Entrees 🌊

Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$48.45

1.5 Pounds

Sautéed Shrimp

Sautéed Shrimp

$23.95

Butter, Garlic, Cajun Spices

VA Sea Scallops

VA Sea Scallops

$32.95

Fried or Sautéed with Garlic & Cajun Spices

42nd St Platter

$36.95

Sautéed Shrimp and Scallops with your Choice of Fresh Fish

Cold Water Lobster Tail

Cold Water Lobster Tail

$47.55

9 oz

Twin Lobster Tails

$72.95

Steak & Chicken 🐄 🐔

Chicken Breast (1)

Chicken Breast (1)

$15.95

Blackened or Grilled

Chicken Breast (2)

$21.95

Blackened or Grilled

Bacon Wrapped 5 oz Filet Mignon

Bacon Wrapped 5 oz Filet Mignon

$34.95

Bacon Wrapped 10 oz Filet Mignon

$44.95
Ribeye

Ribeye

$38.55

14 oz

NY Strip

$35.95

12 oz

Steamed Seafood 🦐

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.95+

Served with Cocktail Sauce, Butter and Coleslaw

Top Neck Clams

$8.95+

Served with Cocktail Sauce, Butter and Coleslaw

Al a Carte Sides 🥔

42nd St Cheese Potato

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Black Eyed Peas

$4.00

Contains Ham

Coleslaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Contains Ham

French Fries

$4.00

Housemade Potato Chips

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side BC Crumbles

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Rice

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.50

Side Grits

$4.00

Mashed Sweet Potato

$4.50

Pickle

$0.05

Desserts 🎂

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Apple Pie with Rum Sauce

$8.95

French Silk Pie

$7.95

Peanut Butter Silk Pie

$7.95

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.95

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Cheerwine

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Employee Redbull

$1.84

Red Bull

$3.75

Aquafina

$3.25

Pellegrino

$5.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Southern Seafood Tradition Since 1931

Website

Location

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Makus Empanadas
orange starNo Reviews
411 W Morgan Street Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
State of Beer
orange star4.5 • 16
401 A Hillsborough St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Curry In A Hurry Food Hall - 411 W. Morgan St.
orange starNo Reviews
411 W. Morgan St. Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,482
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100 Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe - Raleigh
orange starNo Reviews
505 W Jones Str. Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Hibernian Pub Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
311 Glenwood Avenue Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston