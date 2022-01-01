Go
Toast

Flatiron

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

7488 South Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (193 reviews)

Popular Items

Hanger 10oz$26.00
Served with fries your choice of sauce
Creamed Spinach$7.00
NY Strip$30.00
Served with mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and your choice of sauce
Beef Burger$16.00
House Ground Beef Burger served with Fries and your choice of cheddar, taleggio, Gorgonzola or gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato relish, red onion.
Korean BBQ Pork Chop$28.00
sesame, roasted sweet potato fingerlings, mustard greens
Mashed potatoes$6.00
Beets & Burrata$14.00
Roasted Beets & Burrata, red watercress, pistachio vinaigrette
Mac n Cheese$8.00
Sprout Salad$12.00
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, toasted pecans, pecorino romano, lemon & olive oil
Duck Confit & Fromage Blanc Crpes$26.00
apple - cognac chutney, fried parsley
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

7488 South Broadway

Red Hook NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK

No reviews yet

Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak.
Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.

Hana Sushi- Red Hook

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salvatores Woodfired pizza

No reviews yet

Italian

Del's Roadside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston