worldFlats

Home to world flavors made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our food is crafted by hand and ready to eat in minutes, offering a savory and nutritious meal for everyone.

134 East Ridgewood Avenue

Popular Items

Banh Mi$9.50
red bean & ginger blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with napa cabbage, pickled daikon & carrot mix, portobello mushrooms, cucumbers, scallions, red onion and sesame seeds drizzled with sriracha mayo
Nile$9.50
a falafel mixture, spread on thin lavash bread topped with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley and pickled vegetables drizzled with house garlic-tahini dressing
Athena$9.50
spinach and herb blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pickled red onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce
Masala$9.25
spiced chickpea & tomato blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with roasted onions & tomatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, peas, chickpeas drizzled with your choice of yogurt or spicy green-chili sauce
Jersey$9.75
white bean & nut-free pesto blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, fresh mozzarella, Jersey tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions and fresh basil with fig glaze balsamic
Roma$9.75
tomato sauce with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses melted on thin lavash bread topped with roasted vegetables and fresh basil with drizzled extra virgin olive oil
Rio Grande$9.75
black bean & corn blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with shredded lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro, cotija & jack cheeses and drizzled with lime crema
Yerevan$9.75
white cheese & herb blend melted on thin lavash bread topped with warm figs, roasted red & yellow tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh parsley and nigella seeds drizzled with a fig balsamic glaze
Euphrates$9.25
lentil & veggie blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, radishes, chopped pistachio and lemon-vinaigrette dressing
Aleppo$9.50
spicy roasted red pepper & toasted walnut blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with roasted onions & tomatoes, potatoes, arugula, toasted walnuts and drizzled mint-yogurt sauce
Location

134 East Ridgewood Avenue

Ridgewood NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
