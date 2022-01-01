Flat Waves Food Shack
Fun, Fresh, Coastal Cuisine! Best described as Cali-Mexi-fusion food with a laid back "beach"- like atmosphere. Our restaurant features a unique menu featuring tacos, rice bowls, acai, and more! A fresh and healthy fare with something for everyone. Our mission is "To go Beyond one Meal" and exceed your expectations in our food and service!
ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
1130 Aquidneck Ave • $
1130 Aquidneck Ave
Middletown RI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
