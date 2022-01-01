Go
Flat Waves Food Shack

Fun, Fresh, Coastal Cuisine! Best described as Cali-Mexi-fusion food with a laid back "beach"- like atmosphere. Our restaurant features a unique menu featuring tacos, rice bowls, acai, and more! A fresh and healthy fare with something for everyone. Our mission is "To go Beyond one Meal" and exceed your expectations in our food and service!

ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

1130 Aquidneck Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (548 reviews)

Popular Items

Kalua Pulled Pork Bowl$13.00
Grilled Chicken Bowl$13.00
Kalua Pulled Pork Small Bowl$7.00
Nutella Bowl$10.00
Sambazon organic acai with banana, Nutella drizzle, shredded coconut, honey & granola
Build Your own Bowl!$9.00
Start with our house granola and açai and pick all your favorite toppings!
Berry Bowl$10.00
Organic açai with fresh strawberries, blueberries, shredded coconut, honey, and granola.
3 Tacos
Choose 3 tacos! Mix and Match your favorites
Protein Bowl$11.00
Sambazon organic acai with chocolate flakes, peanut butter, slivered almonds, crushed walnuts, honey, coconut & granola
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
2 Tacos
Choose one, try one!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

1130 Aquidneck Ave

Middletown RI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

