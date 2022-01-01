Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Florence

Florence restaurants
Toast

Florence restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Loft Downtown Bar and Grill - 163 west evans street

163 west evans street, florence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.00
Made with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.
Chicken Salad Croissant$7.00
More about The Loft Downtown Bar and Grill - 163 west evans street
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Victors

126 W Evans St, Florence

Avg 4.4 (686 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$12.00
Tender Chicken Breast, Toasted Almonds, Dried Cranberries and French Fries
More about Victors
Dash-N-Dogz

200 E Darlington St, Florence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shirley's Chicken Salad Plate$12.00
GRANDMA'S CHICKEN SALAD SERVED ON A BED OF LETTUCE WITH TOMATOES, PICKLES, AND GRAPES
More about Dash-N-Dogz

