Go
Toast

Flores Mexican Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

8300 N Fm 620 • $$

Avg 4 (956 reviews)

Popular Items

Side rice$1.99
Chimichangas$12.99
Lg Queso$6.59
Taco Salad$8.99
Mexican Martini$15.00
Quesadillas$8.99
Lg Completo$7.59
Side flour tort (4ea)$1.00
Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas$10.99
Sm Queso$5.59
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8300 N Fm 620

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar, in Northwest Austin, is a chef driven restaurant, sourcing local ingredients and offering a seasonal menu. Oasthouse features a craft bar, a distinguished wine selection and 21 Texas draft beers.

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Dog Haus Biergarten

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston