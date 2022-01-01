Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Flushing

Go
Flushing restaurants
Toast

Flushing restaurants that serve fish and chips

Main pic

 

Sushi kingdom - 71-30 main street

71-30 main street, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
fish & chips$13.95
More about Sushi kingdom - 71-30 main street
The Upper Crust image

 

The Upper Crust - Flushing

67-11 main street, flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fish & Chips$23.00
More about The Upper Crust - Flushing

Browse other tasty dishes in Flushing

Cappuccino

Salmon Rolls

Avocado Salad

Salmon

Tuna Wraps

Cookies

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston