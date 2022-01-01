Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Fort Myers

Fort Myers restaurants
Fort Myers restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Al Pastor Hawaino Taco image

 

Tacos y Ceviches

7600 Alicos rd, Fort Myers

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
20 TACOS MIX 5 ASADA 5 CHICKEN 5 CARNITAS 5 AL PASTOR$54.99
Al Pastor Hawaino Taco$3.99
Al Pastor Taco$2.99
More about Tacos y Ceviches
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill

4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Tacos$15.00
Crispy-thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote. Topped with grilled pineapple cilantro and onions. All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill

