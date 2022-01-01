Al pastor tacos in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
More about Tacos y Ceviches
Tacos y Ceviches
7600 Alicos rd, Fort Myers
|20 TACOS MIX 5 ASADA 5 CHICKEN 5 CARNITAS 5 AL PASTOR
|$54.99
|Al Pastor Hawaino Taco
|$3.99
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.99
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$15.00
Crispy-thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote. Topped with grilled pineapple cilantro and onions. All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans