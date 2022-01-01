Fajitas in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
11841 Palm Beach Blvd., Ft. Myers
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Trio Fajitas (Chicken, Shrimp and Steak)
|$26.00
Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, Shrimp and Steak, crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
|Veggie Fajitas
|$13.00
Fajitas with mushroom, spinach, onion, bell pepper, and tomato in a hot skillet topped with queso fresco. Served with rice, black or refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas.
|Steak Fajitas
|$25.00
All fajitas come with rice, choice of black, charro or refried beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas