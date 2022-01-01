Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Fort Myers

Fort Myers restaurants
Fort Myers restaurants that serve fajitas

Beef 'O' Brady's

11841 Palm Beach Blvd., Ft. Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill

4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
Trio Fajitas (Chicken, Shrimp and Steak)$26.00
Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, Shrimp and Steak, crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas$13.00
Fajitas with mushroom, spinach, onion, bell pepper, and tomato in a hot skillet topped with queso fresco. Served with rice, black or refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas.
Steak Fajitas$25.00
All fajitas come with rice, choice of black, charro or refried beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill

