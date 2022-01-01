Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chicken pizza

07 Pub image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

07 Pub

3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (806 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.00
Citrus Chipotle BBQ Chicken, Red and Green Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese
More about 07 Pub
Pint and Slice image

 

Pint and Slice

816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$25.00
Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Green Pepper, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.00
Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Celery, Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend.
More about Pint and Slice
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Three Fires Pizza

5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
buffalo sauce, mozzarella, pecorino parmesan, roasted chicken, scallion, roasted red onion, celery
More about Three Fires Pizza
Trubble Brewing image

PIZZA

Trubble Brewing

2725 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hoffman Certified organic grilled chicken, blue cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, scallions, and drizzled with house Buffalo sauce.
More about Trubble Brewing

