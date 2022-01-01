Chicken pizza in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chicken pizza
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Citrus Chipotle BBQ Chicken, Red and Green Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese
Pint and Slice
816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$25.00
Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Green Pepper, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers.
|16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$25.00
Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Celery, Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend.
Corner Pocket Pub
3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Three Fires Pizza
5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne
|Pizza Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
buffalo sauce, mozzarella, pecorino parmesan, roasted chicken, scallion, roasted red onion, celery