Taco salad in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve taco salad

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
Your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla shell filled with beans, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Served with dressing on the side.
GRILL

Salsa Grille - Coldwater

7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (649 reviews)
Takeout
FIESTA TACO SALAD$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
Your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla shell filled with beans, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Served with dressing on the side.
Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
Your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla shell filled with beans, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Served with dressing on the side.
Salsa Grille - YMCA

5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (733 reviews)
Takeout
FIESTA TACO SALAD$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
Salsa Grille - Coventry

5735 Falls Drive, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
FIESTA TACO SALAD$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
