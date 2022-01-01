Taco salad in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve taco salad
Bandidos
7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla shell filled with beans, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Served with dressing on the side.
Salsa Grille - Coldwater
7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
|FIESTA TACO SALAD
|$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
Bandidos
4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla shell filled with beans, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Served with dressing on the side.
Bandidos
6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla shell filled with beans, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Served with dressing on the side.
Salsa Grille - YMCA
5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne
|FIESTA TACO SALAD
|$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
Salsa Grille - Coventry
5735 Falls Drive, Fort Wayne
|FIESTA TACO SALAD
|$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
