Street tacos in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve street tacos
Taqueria Salsa Grille
2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne
|STREET TACOS
|$2.50
Choice of Flour or Corn, meat, onions, and cilantro.. .50 for additional toppings. Lengua has $1.00 up charge
GRILL
Salsa Grille - Coldwater
7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
|Family Taco Meal (8 Street Style Tacos)
|$14.99
8 Individual Street Style Tacos. Your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.. Your choice of meat and served with onions and cilantro.. Add other toppings for extra charge. 4- 2 ounce Salsa’s come with the meal..
Salsa Grille - YMCA
5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne
|Family Taco Meal (8 Street Style Tacos)
|$13.99
8 Individual Street Style Tacos. Your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas. Your choice of Meat and served with onions and Cilantro. Add other toppings for additional charge.. You will receive 4 - 2 ounce Salsa’s that will come with the meal.. Additional Salsa will cost .35 cents .