Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Fort Wayne

Go
Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve street tacos

STREET TACOS image

 

Taqueria Salsa Grille

2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
STREET TACOS$2.50
Choice of Flour or Corn, meat, onions, and cilantro.. .50 for additional toppings. Lengua has $1.00 up charge
More about Taqueria Salsa Grille
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$15.79
More about Bandidos
Family Taco Meal (8 Street Style Tacos) image

GRILL

Salsa Grille - Coldwater

7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Family Taco Meal (8 Street Style Tacos)$14.99
8 Individual Street Style Tacos. Your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.. Your choice of meat and served with onions and cilantro.. Add other toppings for extra charge. 4- 2 ounce Salsa’s come with the meal..
More about Salsa Grille - Coldwater
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos$15.79
More about Bandidos
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos$15.79
More about Bandidos
Item pic

 

Salsa Grille - YMCA

5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Family Taco Meal (8 Street Style Tacos)$13.99
8 Individual Street Style Tacos. Your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas. Your choice of Meat and served with onions and Cilantro. Add other toppings for additional charge.. You will receive 4 - 2 ounce Salsa’s that will come with the meal.. Additional Salsa will cost .35 cents .
More about Salsa Grille - YMCA

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne

Steak Fajitas

Bruschetta

Burritos

Cinnamon Rolls

Banana Pudding

Grilled Chicken Salad

Croissants

Enchiladas

Map

More near Fort Wayne to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston