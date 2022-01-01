Chicken wraps in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chicken wraps
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Roma Tomato, Black Beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Southwest Ranch Dressing, Salsa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Buffalo Ranch
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$13.00
Asian-spiced chicken/lettuce cups/orange ginger sauce/sweet Thai chili sauce/toasted peanuts(upon request)