Chicken wraps in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

07 Pub

3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$10.00
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Roma Tomato, Black Beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Southwest Ranch Dressing, Salsa
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Buffalo Ranch
More about 07 Pub
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
More about Bandidos
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.00
Asian-spiced chicken/lettuce cups/orange ginger sauce/sweet Thai chili sauce/toasted peanuts(upon request)
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
More about Bandidos
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
More about Bandidos
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.00
Asian-spiced chicken/lettuce cups/orange ginger sauce/sweet Thai chili sauce/toasted peanuts(upon request)
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

