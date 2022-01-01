Go
Four Seasons Family Restaurant

Serving Breakfast and Lunch

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy)

Popular Items

Florentine Omelette$10.49
Spinach, tomatoes, and Feta cheese
Pancakes Deluxe$11.49
3 pancake, two any style eggs *
and choice of meat: ham, bacon, scrapple,
or sausage (link or patties)
Scrapple$3.29
Hungry Man Special$12.49
Three eggs any style,* home fries, 2 sausage
links, 2 strips bacon, short stack of pancakes
or french toast.
Bacon Eggs Sandwich$7.99
Made with two egg fried hard, American
Cheese and served with choice of toast
French Toast Deluxe$11.49
Two any style eggs* and choice of meat: ham,
bacon, scrapple, or sausage (link or patties)
Combo Club$11.49
With turkey, ham, bacon strips, American cheese,
lettuce and tomato
Country Fried Steak (1)$11.99
One country beef fried steak served with country gravy
and two sides (additional Steak $2.50)
Cream Chipped Beef$9.49
Over choice of toast. Served with home fries
Two Eggs any Style$6.79
Location

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy)

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
