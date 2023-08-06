Specialty Pizza 12"

12" Works

$13.90

12" Meat

$13.90

12" Veggie

$13.90

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza

$13.90

12" Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.90

12" Greek Chicken

$13.90

12" Chicken Buffalo

$13.90

12" Chicken BBQ

$13.90

12" Uncle Ricky

$13.90

12" White Garlic Spinach Feta

$13.90

Specialty Pizza 16"

16" Works

$18.90

16" Meat

$18.90

16" Veggie

$18.90

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza

$18.90

16" Cheesesteak pizza

$18.90

16" Greek Chicken

$18.90

16" Chicken Buffalo

$18.90

16" Chicken BBQ

$18.90

16" Uncle Ricky

$18.90

16" White Garlic Spinach Feta

$18.90

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Cheese BYO

$8.90

16" Cheese BYO

$12.90

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Chef Salad

$9.00

Chicken Ceasar

$9.00

Mediterranean

$8.00

Antipasto

$9.00

Caprese Salad

$8.50

Half Salads

Half House Salad

$4.50

Half Chef Salad

$5.00

Half Chicken Ceasar

$7.00

Half Mediterranean

$5.00

Half Antipasto

$5.50

Half Caprese Salad

$5.00

7" Cheesesteaks

7" Classic Cheese Steak

$8.00

7" The OG

$8.50

7" Loaded steak

$8.90

7" Pizza Steak

$8.90

7" Buffalo steak

$8.50

7" BBQ Steak

$8.50

7" West Coast Steak

$9.00

7" Johnny B

$13.50

12" Cheesesteak

12" Classic Cheesesteak

$12.00

12" The OG

$12.50

12" Loaded Cheesesteak

$12.90

12" Pizza Steak

$12.90

12" Buffalo Steak

$12.50

12" BBQ Steak

$12.50

12" West Coast

$13.00

12" Johnny B

$17.50

7" Hot Subs and Sandwiches

7" Italian Roast Pork

$8.50

7" Meatball Parm

$8.50

Marinated Chicken, Swiss Avocado spread, Lett, Tom

7" Chicken Parm

$8.90

American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on ciabatta

7" The Doc

$9.00

Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, Choice of cheese

7" Chicken Breast

$8.50

Roasted pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Jalapeno aioli, served on ciabatta

7" Chicken Bacon Avacado

$9.00

(Lamb or Chicken) Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki, Feta in a Pita

7" Cheeseburger Sub

$8.00

American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on ciabatta

7" Veggie

$7.00

Cuban

$8.00

Roasted pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Jalapeno aioli, served on ciabatta

Gyro

$8.00

(Lamb or Chicken) Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki, Feta in a Pita

12" Hot Subs and Sandwiches

12" Italian Roast Pork

$12.50

House roasted pork, Sharp provolone, Sauteed spin, Garlic Aioli

12" Meatball Parm

$12.50

House Meatballs, Marinara, Motz, Parm

12" Chicken Parm

$12.90

House parmesan breaded cutlet, Marinara, Motz, Parm

12" The Doc

$13.00

Parm Chicken cutlet, Roasted peppers, Spin, Fresh Motz, Garlic Aioli

12" Chicken Breast

$12.50

12" Chicken Bacon Avacado

$13.00

Marinated Chicken, Swiss Avocado spread, Lett, Tom

12" Cheeseburger Sub

$12.00

American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on ciabatta

12" Grilled Veggie

$10.00

Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, Choice of cheese

Specials

7" Cheesesteak Special

$10.00

12" Cheesesteak Special

$14.00

Two 12" Specialty pizza

$21.00

Two 16" Specialty pizza

$29.00

7" Cold Sandwiches

7" Turkey Bacon Avocado Swiss

$8.00

Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sundried tomato aioli

7" Italian

$8.50

Capricola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, tomato, onion, Sub juice

7" The Doc Rocco

$8.90

Our Italian with Fresh Motz, Roasted peppers and Garlic aioli

7" Club

$8.50

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

7" Build Your Own

$8.50

Caprese Sandwich

$7.50

Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Motz, Garlic aioli, Balsamic, Ciabatta

BLTA

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, avocado spread, Sun dried tomato aioli on ciabatta

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Pastrami

$10.00

Swiss pickles and spicy mustard

Cornbeef

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

12" Cold Sandwiches

12" Turkey Bacon Avocado Swiss

$12.00

12" Italian

$12.50

12" Doc Rocco

$12.90

12" Club

$12.50

12" Build Your Own

$12.50

Other

Chickn Tender Basket

$9.90

Doc's Poutine

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls (3)

$8.00

Southwest Egg Rolls (3)

$8.00

Lrg Cheese Fry

$7.00

Lrg Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms w/ Ranch

$7.00

Garlic Parm Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Lg Garlic parm fry

$7.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.00

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Sides

SM Fries

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Side salad

$4.50

SM Onion Rings

$3.90

SM Garlic Parm Fries

$3.90

SM Cheese Fries

$3.90

SM Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.50

LG Fries

$5.50

Bag Chips

$1.00

Pickle

$1.75

Cookies

$1.00

Drinks

Soda Can

$1.70

Bottled water

$1.70

Coffee 12 oz

$2.00

Coffee 16 oz

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Desserts

Canoli

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate cake

$6.00