Orleans Bistro & Grill

Main Food Menu

Starters

Oyster Rockefeller

$18.00

House made spinach & Cheese topping with bacon on our 1/2 shell oysters

1/2 Lb. Spiced Shrimp

$18.00

Seasoned with our signature spices

Oysters on the 1/2 Shell 6Ct.

$12.99

Oysters on the 1/2 Shell 12Ct.

$22.99

Fried Oysters 6Ct.

$12.99Out of stock

Fried Oysters 12Ct.

$22.99Out of stock

Alligator Bites

$16.00

Soaked in our house marinade & fried to golden perferction

Salmon Bites

$18.00

Bite size deep fried salmon nuggets

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Creamy house made dip, a touch od cajun flare, served with house made chips

Southern Fried Chicken Wings

$18.00

Hand battered to order whole wings "yanic" style extra seasoning fried extra cripsy

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$15.00

Served with our spicy aioli sauce

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Tisha's Southern Egg Rolls

$15.00

Stuffed with our signature fried chicken, collards & mac-n-cheese

Voodoo Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Shrimp tossed in our signature spicy voodoo sauce

Salads

Jackson Square House Salad

$16.00

Romaine mix, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hard boiled egg & blue cheese cumbles

Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Romaine mix, parmesean & croutons

Orleans Pasta Specialties

Orleans Seafood Pasta

$32.00

Shrimp, crawfish, mussels, & andouilla sausage in a linguine pasta tossed with fresh cajun cream sauce

Blackened Salmon Pasta

$28.00

Cast iron blackened salmon, tasso ham, in a linguine pasta tossed with fresh cream sauce

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$28.00

Our signature homemade cream sauce over shrimp, linguine psta with red bell peppers & seasoning

Gregoire Blackened Chicken Pasta

$25.00

Penne pasta covered in our signature homemade cream sauce served with bell peppers & topped with a blackened chicken breast & parmesan cheese

Southern Flare

Southern Fried Chicken

$28.00

Southern fried breast, leg, & thigh served with your choice of two sides

Two Piece Fried Catfish Dinner

$26.00

Golden fried with our special house seasoning serve with house made tartar sauce & your choice of two sides

Two Piece Fried Whiting Dinner

$26.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$25.00

Ten golden fried shrimp with house made cocktail sauce served with your choice of two sides

Southern Pork Chops

$27.00

Two pork chops served with your choice of two sides

Seafood Platter

$39.00

Two pieces of catfish or whitting, four fried oysters, ten fried shrimp, crispy fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw

Two piece Bone-in Croaker Dinner

$28.00

Signature Nawlins Flare

Seafood Gumbo

$32.00

Lump crab,crawfish, and shrimp thickened with deep rich roux packed full of cajun flavor. Add Dungeness Crab $12

Cast Iron Fried Catfish w/ Crawfish Etoufee

$26.00

Our signature fried catfish on top of bed of white rice & smothered in crawfish tail meat

Cast Iron Fried Catfish w/ Shrimp Etoufee

$27.00

Our signature fried catfish on top of bed of white rice & smothered in shrimp

Catfish & Grits

$26.00

Our signature fried catfish complemented by a rich cream sauce over our house made parmesean grits dusted in extra parmesan

Whitting & Grits

$26.00

Our signature fried whitting complemented by a rich cream sauce over our house made parmesean grits dusted in extra parmesan

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Lightly seasoned shrimp & alligator sausage complemented by a rich cream sauce over our house made parmesean grits dusted in extra parmesan

Red Beans & Rice

$22.00

Red beans covered in savory flavors packed full of smoked pork sausage & smoked pork meat served with white rice

Authentic Po Boys with Fries

$16.99

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, or undressed served with french fries

Sides

Add on 3 Piece Cornbread

$6.00

Add on 6 Count Hushpuppies

$5.00

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Bown Onion Gravy

$5.00

Candied Yams

Coleslaw

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Steamed Cabbage

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Dessert

Tisha's Signature Peach Cobbler

$11.00

Tisha's Peach Cobbler Eggrolls

$11.00

Beignets

$9.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$8.00

Tisha's Specials

Chittlings 8 Oz.

$16.00

Chittlings Quart

$26.00

Chittling Dinner

$25.00

Pigs Feet

$21.99

Spagetti Dinner

$17.99

Stuffed Chicken

$16.99

Brunch Menu

Brunch Items

Nawlins Loaded Breakfast Bowl

$26.00

Homemade fried potatoes loaded with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, fried alligator & fried shrimp topped with parmesan cheese

Shrimp & Grits (Brunch)

$26.00

Served with homemade fried potatoed and onions

Catfish & Grits (Brunch)

$26.00

Our signature fried catfish complemented by a rich cream sauce over our house made parmesean grits dusted in extra parmesan

Whitting & Grits (Brunch)

$26.00

Our signature fried whitting complemented by a rich cream sauce over our house made parmesean grits dusted in extra parmesan

Soutthern Fried Chicken & Waffles

$27.00

Our Signature Fried breast, leg, & thigh served with a fresh red velvet waffle topped with powdered sugar

Southern Fried Chicken & Peach Cobbler

$27.00

A breast, leg, & thigh with Tisha's signature peach cobbler and a fluffly homemade waffle lightly dusted with powdered sugar

Sausage Gravy Over Southern Fried Steak (Brunch)

$17.00

Served with gritd and homemade fried potatoes and onions

Sausage Gravy Over Country Fried Chicken (Brunch)

$17.00

Served with gritd and homemade fried potatoes and onions

Salmon Cakes (Brunch)

$18.00

Two salmon cakes over your choice of southern style grits or white rice served with a homemade butter biscuit

Tisha's Signature Sausage Gravy (Brunch)

$18.00

Signature sausage gravy served over two homemade butter buiscuits & your choice of grit or homemade fried potatoes and onions

Southern Fried Pork Chops & Cinnamon French Toast

$32.00

Two pork chops served with cinnamon french toast topped with Tisha's signature peach cobbler lightly dusted with powdered sugar

Bottomless Mimosa

$19.99

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$19.99

Momosa Refil

$0.01

Bloodymary Refill

$0.01

Manmosa

$25.00

Mimosa with a shot of vodka NOT BOTTOMLESS

Bottomless Mimosa without Entrée

$24.99

Bottomless Bloody Mary without Entrée

$21.99

Brunch Add-On's

Kids Chicken & Waffles

$7.00

Fried chicken nuggetd with a fresh waffle

3 Pieces of Bacon

$8.00

Grits

$5.00

Homemade Butter Buiscuit

$4.00

Homemade Fried Potatoes & Onions

$3.00

Two Scrambled Eggs

$8.00

Waffle

$8.00

Sauage Gravy

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Goose

$12.00

Smirnoff Razz

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Tito's

$10.00

Vodka Doubles

Well Vodka DBL

$9.00

Absolut DBL

$12.00

Goose DBL

$18.00

Smirnoff Razz DBL

$7.50

Smirnoff Vanilla DBL

$7.50

Tito's DBL

$15.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

1908 Empress

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Indiggo

$11.00

Tamqueray Rangpur

$9.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Gin Doubles

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

1908 Empress DBL

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$15.00

Hendricks DBL

$22.50

Indiggo DBL

$16.50

Tamqueray Rangpur DBL

$13.50

Tanqueray DBL

$16.50

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Barcardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Malibu

$11.00

Rum Doubles

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

Barcardi DBL

$13.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Myers DBL

$12.00

Malibu DBL

$16.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800

$12.00

Cuervo

$8.00

Patron

$15.00

Don Quilio

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Tequila Doubles

Well Tequila DBL

$9.00

1800 DBL

$18.00

Cuervo DBL

$12.00

Patron DBL

$22.50

Don Quilio DBL

$24.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$19.50

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$54.00

Casamigos DBL

$24.00

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$6.00

Ancient Age

$12.00

Kentuckey Owl

$25.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Bardstown #7

$28.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

George Dickle 15

$12.00

Michters

$12.00

Pikesville Rye

$12.00

Wheel Hoorse Rye

$12.00

Tom Moore Cab

$14.00

Tom Moore Chard

$14.00

Woodford DO

$18.00

Tom Moore Port

$14.00

Woodfoord Reserve 5 m

$26.00

Uncle Nearest 1738

$20.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$16.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Fireball

$4.00

Glenfiddich 15

$20.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

High West Single

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jo Magnus Cigar

$44.00

Josheph Magnus

$25.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$55.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Mitchers

$12.00

Orphan Bar Fab

$25.00

Orphan Bar 25

$15.00

Bulliet

$45.00

Whiskey Doubles

Rail Whiskey DBL

$9.00

Ancient Age DBL

$18.00

Kentuckey Owl DBL

$37.50

Angels Envy DBL

$19.50

Bardstown #7 DBL

$42.00

Makers Mark DBL

$15.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$16.50

George Dickle 15 DBL

$18.00

Michters DBL

$18.00

Pikesville Rye DBL

$18.00

Wheel Hoorse Rye DBL

$18.00

Tom Moore Cab DBL

$21.00

Tom Moore Chard DBL

$21.00

Woodford DO DBL

$27.00

Tom Moore Port DBL

$21.00

Woodfoord Reserve 5 m DBL

$39.00

Uncle Nearest 1738 DBL

$30.00

Uncle Nearest 1884 DBL

$24.00

Crown DBL

$15.00

Crown Apple DBL

$18.00

Crown Peach DBL

$18.00

Fireball DBL

$6.00

Glenfiddich 15 DBL

$30.00

Glenlivet DBL

$15.00

High West Single DBL

$24.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$12.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Jameson Orange DBL

$15.00

Jo Magnus Cigar DBL

$66.00

Josheph Magnus DBL

$37.50

Johnny Walker Black DBL

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue DBL

$82.50

Macallan 12 DBL

$30.50

Mitchers DBL

$18.00

Orphan Bar Fab DBL

$37.50

Orphan Bar 25 DBL

$22.50

Bulliet DBL

$67.50

Scotch/Bourbon

Rail Bourbon

$6.00

Bowman's

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$18.00

Eagle Rare 10

$12.00

Knob Creek 12 Yr

$14.00

Elijah Craig BP

$14.00

Blantons

$28.00

Hennry Mckenna

$12.00

Murray Hill

$22.00

Bookers

$22.00

Jefferson Ocean

$20.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Wild Turkey Kysp

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Alberta Rye

$15.00

Scotch/Bourbon Doubles

Rail Bourbon DBL

$9.00

Bowman's DBL

$15.00

Jim Beam DBL

$10.50

Buffalo Trace DBL

$27.00

Eagle Rare 10 DBL

$18.00

Knob Creek 12 Yr DBL

$21.00

Elijah Craig BP DBL

$21.00

Blantons DBL

$42.00

Hennry Mckenna DBL

$18.00

Murray Hill DBL

$33.00

Bookers DBL

$33.00

Jefferson Ocean DBL

$30.00

Old Forester DBL

$18.00

Wild Turkey Kysp DBL

$18.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$27.00

Alberta Rye DBL

$22.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Dusse

$13.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordial Doubles

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$12.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$18.00

Dusse DBL

$19.50

Remy 1738 DBL

$27.00

Hennessy DBL

$22.50

Hennessy VSOP DBL

$27.00

Cocktails Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Blue Motorcyle

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Long Beach Tea

$10.00

HH Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

Lynch Lemon

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini Gin

$10.00

Martini Vodka

$10.00

Melon Ball

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashion Bourbon

$11.00

Old Fashion Scotch

$10.00

Rum Runner

$11.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breezer

$8.00

Sex on The Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Trash Can

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Sour

$8.00

Royal Flush

$9.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

9th Ward

$18.00

Bayou Blue

$18.00

Bistro Coolers

$15.00

Empress 75

$18.00

Frozen Daiquiri

$15.00

Frozen Hurricane

$18.00

Hurricane

$18.00

Luiquid Mary Jane

$18.00

Oasis-Tini

$15.00

Saint-Tini

$15.00

Smoked Old Fashion

$18.00

Spring Bubbly

$18.00

Strawberry Henny Mojito

$18.00

Tequila Sangria

$18.00

The Bistro Rita

$15.00

Titos Paradise

$18.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$18.00

Watermelon Henny Mojito

$18.00

Shooters

Woo Woo

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Gummy Bear

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Royal Flush

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Beer/Wine Menu

Draft Beers

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

16oz Stella

$6.00

16oz Hazy Little Thing

$7.00

16oz Modelo

$6.00

Bottled Beers

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

BTL Bud light

$5.00

BTL Coors light

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller lite

$5.00

BTL Bud light Orange

$5.00

BTL Yeungling

$5.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Shock Top

$5.00

BTL Sweetwater 420 IPA

$6.00

Guinness BTL

$6.00

Red Wine

GLS Cabernet

$7.00

GLS Red Blend

$7.00

BTL Cabernet

$25.00

BTL Red Blend

$25.00

White Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Moscato

$7.00

GLS Charddinay

$7.00

GLS Zinfindel

$7.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Moscato

$25.00

BTL Charddinay

$25.00

BTL Zinfindel

$25.00

HH Tues-Friday

HH Tues-Friday Items

Wing & FF Basket

$10.00

Pork Rinds

$10.00

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$15.00

Served with our spicy aioli sauce

Fries & Gravy

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

HH BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.00

HH BTL Miller lite

$3.00

HH Bud Light DRAFT

$4.00

HH Fireball Shot

$3.00

HH Green Tea Shot

$4.00

HH Lemon Drop Shot

$4.00

HH Jameson

$5.00

HH Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

HH Margarita

$5.00

HH Sangria

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Laissez le bon temps rouler!

Website

Location

5442 Southpoint Plaza Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

