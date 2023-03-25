- Home
Orleans Bistro & Grill
5442 Southpoint Plaza Way
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Main Food Menu
Starters
Oyster Rockefeller
House made spinach & Cheese topping with bacon on our 1/2 shell oysters
1/2 Lb. Spiced Shrimp
Seasoned with our signature spices
Oysters on the 1/2 Shell 6Ct.
Oysters on the 1/2 Shell 12Ct.
Fried Oysters 6Ct.
Fried Oysters 12Ct.
Alligator Bites
Soaked in our house marinade & fried to golden perferction
Salmon Bites
Bite size deep fried salmon nuggets
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy house made dip, a touch od cajun flare, served with house made chips
Southern Fried Chicken Wings
Hand battered to order whole wings "yanic" style extra seasoning fried extra cripsy
Fried Chicken Gizzards
Served with our spicy aioli sauce
Fried Pickles
Fried Green Tomatoes
Tisha's Southern Egg Rolls
Stuffed with our signature fried chicken, collards & mac-n-cheese
Voodoo Shrimp
Fried Shrimp tossed in our signature spicy voodoo sauce
Salads
Orleans Pasta Specialties
Orleans Seafood Pasta
Shrimp, crawfish, mussels, & andouilla sausage in a linguine pasta tossed with fresh cajun cream sauce
Blackened Salmon Pasta
Cast iron blackened salmon, tasso ham, in a linguine pasta tossed with fresh cream sauce
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
Our signature homemade cream sauce over shrimp, linguine psta with red bell peppers & seasoning
Gregoire Blackened Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta covered in our signature homemade cream sauce served with bell peppers & topped with a blackened chicken breast & parmesan cheese
Southern Flare
Southern Fried Chicken
Southern fried breast, leg, & thigh served with your choice of two sides
Two Piece Fried Catfish Dinner
Golden fried with our special house seasoning serve with house made tartar sauce & your choice of two sides
Two Piece Fried Whiting Dinner
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Ten golden fried shrimp with house made cocktail sauce served with your choice of two sides
Southern Pork Chops
Two pork chops served with your choice of two sides
Seafood Platter
Two pieces of catfish or whitting, four fried oysters, ten fried shrimp, crispy fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw
Two piece Bone-in Croaker Dinner
Signature Nawlins Flare
Seafood Gumbo
Lump crab,crawfish, and shrimp thickened with deep rich roux packed full of cajun flavor. Add Dungeness Crab $12
Cast Iron Fried Catfish w/ Crawfish Etoufee
Our signature fried catfish on top of bed of white rice & smothered in crawfish tail meat
Cast Iron Fried Catfish w/ Shrimp Etoufee
Our signature fried catfish on top of bed of white rice & smothered in shrimp
Catfish & Grits
Our signature fried catfish complemented by a rich cream sauce over our house made parmesean grits dusted in extra parmesan
Whitting & Grits
Our signature fried whitting complemented by a rich cream sauce over our house made parmesean grits dusted in extra parmesan
Shrimp & Grits
Lightly seasoned shrimp & alligator sausage complemented by a rich cream sauce over our house made parmesean grits dusted in extra parmesan
Red Beans & Rice
Red beans covered in savory flavors packed full of smoked pork sausage & smoked pork meat served with white rice
Authentic Po Boys with Fries
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, or undressed served with french fries
Sides
Tisha's Specials
Brunch Menu
Brunch Items
Nawlins Loaded Breakfast Bowl
Homemade fried potatoes loaded with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, fried alligator & fried shrimp topped with parmesan cheese
Shrimp & Grits (Brunch)
Served with homemade fried potatoed and onions
Catfish & Grits (Brunch)
Our signature fried catfish complemented by a rich cream sauce over our house made parmesean grits dusted in extra parmesan
Whitting & Grits (Brunch)
Our signature fried whitting complemented by a rich cream sauce over our house made parmesean grits dusted in extra parmesan
Soutthern Fried Chicken & Waffles
Our Signature Fried breast, leg, & thigh served with a fresh red velvet waffle topped with powdered sugar
Southern Fried Chicken & Peach Cobbler
A breast, leg, & thigh with Tisha's signature peach cobbler and a fluffly homemade waffle lightly dusted with powdered sugar
Sausage Gravy Over Southern Fried Steak (Brunch)
Served with gritd and homemade fried potatoes and onions
Sausage Gravy Over Country Fried Chicken (Brunch)
Served with gritd and homemade fried potatoes and onions
Salmon Cakes (Brunch)
Two salmon cakes over your choice of southern style grits or white rice served with a homemade butter biscuit
Tisha's Signature Sausage Gravy (Brunch)
Signature sausage gravy served over two homemade butter buiscuits & your choice of grit or homemade fried potatoes and onions
Southern Fried Pork Chops & Cinnamon French Toast
Two pork chops served with cinnamon french toast topped with Tisha's signature peach cobbler lightly dusted with powdered sugar
Bottomless Mimosa
Bottomless Bloody Mary
Momosa Refil
Bloodymary Refill
Manmosa
Mimosa with a shot of vodka NOT BOTTOMLESS
Bottomless Mimosa without Entrée
Bottomless Bloody Mary without Entrée
Brunch Add-On's
Liquor Menu
Vodka Doubles
Gin
Gin Doubles
Rum Doubles
Tequila
Tequila Doubles
Whiskey
Rail Whiskey
Ancient Age
Kentuckey Owl
Angels Envy
Bardstown #7
Makers Mark
Basil Hayden
George Dickle 15
Michters
Pikesville Rye
Wheel Hoorse Rye
Tom Moore Cab
Tom Moore Chard
Woodford DO
Tom Moore Port
Woodfoord Reserve 5 m
Uncle Nearest 1738
Uncle Nearest 1884
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Fireball
Glenfiddich 15
Glenlivet
High West Single
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jo Magnus Cigar
Josheph Magnus
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Blue
Macallan 12
Mitchers
Orphan Bar Fab
Orphan Bar 25
Bulliet
Whiskey Doubles
Rail Whiskey DBL
Ancient Age DBL
Kentuckey Owl DBL
Angels Envy DBL
Bardstown #7 DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Basil Hayden DBL
George Dickle 15 DBL
Michters DBL
Pikesville Rye DBL
Wheel Hoorse Rye DBL
Tom Moore Cab DBL
Tom Moore Chard DBL
Woodford DO DBL
Tom Moore Port DBL
Woodfoord Reserve 5 m DBL
Uncle Nearest 1738 DBL
Uncle Nearest 1884 DBL
Crown DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown Peach DBL
Fireball DBL
Glenfiddich 15 DBL
Glenlivet DBL
High West Single DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Jameson Orange DBL
Jo Magnus Cigar DBL
Josheph Magnus DBL
Johnny Walker Black DBL
Johnny Walker Blue DBL
Macallan 12 DBL
Mitchers DBL
Orphan Bar Fab DBL
Orphan Bar 25 DBL
Bulliet DBL
Scotch/Bourbon
Scotch/Bourbon Doubles
Rail Bourbon DBL
Bowman's DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Buffalo Trace DBL
Eagle Rare 10 DBL
Knob Creek 12 Yr DBL
Elijah Craig BP DBL
Blantons DBL
Hennry Mckenna DBL
Murray Hill DBL
Bookers DBL
Jefferson Ocean DBL
Old Forester DBL
Wild Turkey Kysp DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Alberta Rye DBL
Liqueurs/Cordials
Liqueurs/Cordial Doubles
Cocktails Menu
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Blue Motorcyle
Blue Hawaiian
Cosmo
Daiquiri
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Greyhound
Kamikaze
Long Beach Tea
HH Long Island Iced Tea
Lynch Lemon
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Melon Ball
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion Bourbon
Old Fashion Scotch
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sea Breezer
Sex on The Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Trash Can
Whiskey Sour
White Sour
Royal Flush
Kamikaze
Specialty Cocktails
9th Ward
Bayou Blue
Bistro Coolers
Empress 75
Frozen Daiquiri
Frozen Hurricane
Hurricane
Luiquid Mary Jane
Oasis-Tini
Saint-Tini
Smoked Old Fashion
Spring Bubbly
Strawberry Henny Mojito
Tequila Sangria
The Bistro Rita
Titos Paradise
Top Shelf Long Island
Watermelon Henny Mojito
Shooters
Beer/Wine Menu
Bottled Beers
White Wine
HH Tues-Friday
HH Tues-Friday Items
Wing & FF Basket
Pork Rinds
Fries & Gravy
Spinach Artichoke Dip
HH BTL Michelob Ultra
HH BTL Miller lite
HH Bud Light DRAFT
HH Fireball Shot
HH Green Tea Shot
HH Lemon Drop Shot
HH Jameson
HH Long Island Iced Tea
HH Margarita
HH Sangria
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Laissez le bon temps rouler!
5442 Southpoint Plaza Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22407