Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
941 S Grand Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
941 S Grand Ave
Fowlerville MI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Feed Bag Cafe
Family Style Cafe, American/Traditional Food, Homemade Specials, Pies & More! Dine-in or Take-Out! We have online ordering & a drive-thru! Hope to see you soon. 🙂
Tomato Brothers
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Services
Come in and enjoy!
Cleary's Pub
An authentic, family owned Irish Pub.
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11am-9pm.
If online ordering is unavailable please call to place an order. Thank You