Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

941 S Grand Ave • $

Avg 3.3 (79 reviews)

Popular Items

Club Sandwich$6.99
Sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and salad dressing on white, wheat, or rye toast
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
Ham, Bacon or Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers and cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla shell
Chicken Strip Basket$9.99
Tender strips of chicken fried to perfection with your choice of sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw
Seafood Combo$12.99
Three lightly breaded lake perch filets and battered shrimp. Served with your selection of two sides
Prime Rib Dip Sandwich$7.99
Sliced beef rib eye topped with swiss cheese and served on a grilled sub bun with a side of au jus
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$5.99
Chicken Country Salad$9.99
Our fresh greens tossed with fried chicken pieces, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Wet Burrito Supreme$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or chicken, sauce and cheese, topped with lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, onions, peppers, salsa, and sour cream. Jalapenos upon request
Omelette$3.99
Classic BLT$5.99
Four strips of bacon with lettuce and tomato on your choice of white, wheat, rye toast, or make it a wrap on a white or wheat tortilla. Served with a pickle spear
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

941 S Grand Ave

Fowlerville MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
