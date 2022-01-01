Go
Fox & Crow

Pub & Parlour

HAMBURGERS

594 Palisade Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (630 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$16.00
cheddar cheese / caramelized onion / hand cut fries
Spicy Crow$16.00
fried chicken / pickle celery relish / avocado / lettuce / chipotle mayo / hand cut fries
"Philly" Cheesesteak$15.00
caramelized onion / peppers / jalapeño aioli / hand cut fries
Art's Nachos$11.00
chips / cheese / jalapeno peppers / pico de gallo / sour cream / black beans
Boneless Wings$12.00
Cajun Spiced Burger$17.00
monterey jack cheese / crispy onion / lettuce / tomato / paprika & garlic aioli / hand cut fries
California Club Burger$17.00
cheddar / avocado / crispy bacon / lettuce / tomato / hand cut fries
Hand Cut Pub Fries$6.50
Wings$10.00
Chicken Quesadillas$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

594 Palisade Avenue

Jersey City NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
