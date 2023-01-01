Go
Main picView gallery

Freak Folk Bier - 28 Stowe St

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

28 Stowe St

Waterbury, VT 05676

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

28 Stowe St, Waterbury VT 05676

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stone's Throw Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
13 Stowe St Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
The Reservoir
orange starNo Reviews
1 S Main St Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Pro Pig Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Main Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Prohibition Pig Restaurant & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Main Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Hen of the Wood - Waterbury
orange starNo Reviews
92 Stowe Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 223
961 US-2 Middlesex, VT 05602
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Waterbury

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Freak Folk Bier - 28 Stowe St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston