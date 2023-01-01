Freak Folk Bier - 28 Stowe St
Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
28 Stowe St, Waterbury VT 05676
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Prohibition Pig Restaurant & Brewery
No Reviews
23 South Main Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurant