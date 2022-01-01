Chicken
Soul Food
Frenchy's Chicken
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
243 Reviews
$$
3810 N Fry Road Suite 122
Katy, TX 77449
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3810 N Fry Road Suite 122, Katy TX 77449
Nearby restaurants
Wing Snob
We Just Have Better Wings!
The Alley Texas
Come in and enjoy!
Wang Shack
Delicious chicken wings served with speciality sauces, house rubs, mouth-watering sides, and refreshing drinks.
7Spice Cajun - Katy
Come in and enjoy!