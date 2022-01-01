Go
Fry the Coop

"come get your happiness"

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

623 W. North Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3491 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken and Cheese Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Kid's Plate$7.49
(2) Tenders served with House Fries, Pickles & a choice of Sauce
Ranch Sauce$0.50
2 oz.
3 Tenders$9.99
(3) Tenders served with Pickles & a choice of Sauce
5 Tenders$14.99
(5) Tenders served with Pickles & a choice of Sauce
Chicken and Waffles$15.49
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
Seasoned Fries$3.49
Seasoned House Fries
House Fries$3.49
Hand-Cut Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

623 W. North Ave

Elmhurst IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

