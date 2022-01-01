Go
Fullsteam DRM

Southern comfort bar food, with a special focus on seasonal and local ingredients.

726 Rigsbee Avenue

Popular Items

Lottacheese Grilled Cheese$11.00
Ashe County cheddar, Gruyère, and Asiago served on a La Farm sourdough.
Loaded Cheese Fries$9.00
Cheese fries topped with Benton's bacon, chives, and Flying Pepper hot sauce.
Build your own 6pk$12.00
Select six 12oz cans to make your own Fullsteam six-pack.
Piedmont Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken, pickles, mustard slaw, tangy Piedmont dip.
Chicken on a Stick$12.00
Fried chicken skewers with Comeback, Honey Mustard, and Bulkogi sauces.
Humidity (case)$48.00
Tavern Burger$13.00
Firsthand Foods beef, roasted garlic aioli, cheddar, thin-sliced red onion, pickles, Rocket Sauce, brioche bun.
Vegan Burger$15.00
Beyond Beef patty, vegan cheese, thin-sliced red onion, pickles, vegan mayo, Rocket Sauce, vegan bun.
Fries$3.00
Simple Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, Goat Lady Dairy goat cheese, red onions, dried cherries, house muscadine vinaigrette.
Location

Durham NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
