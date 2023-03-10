Main picView gallery

Mango Indian Grill Durham Food Hall

review star

No reviews yet

530 Foster Street

Suite 1

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

Tikka Masala
Saag
Naan


Curry Combos

Tikka Masala

$12.00

Flavorful Chicken or Shrimp or Paneer Tikka marinated in Garam Masala, Roasted and Cooked with Tomato based cream sauce, Served with Basmati Rice, Naan & 2 Sides

Saag

$11.00

Tasty as well as nutritious dish! Your choice of Protein or Paneer or Potato cooked with spinach and mild Indian spices, Served with Basmati Rice, Naan & 2 Sides

Chettinad Curry

$11.00

Popular curry from Chettinad cuisine, Chicken or Cauliflower simmered in ground spices with garlic & ginger, aromatic and spicy hot curry, Served with Basmati Rice, Naan & 2 Sides, Ask for Vegan option!

Mango Curry

$11.00

Your choice of Chicken or Fish or Potato cooked with Tomato, Onion, mango puree with mild indian spices. Ask for Vegan option!

Channa Masala

$11.00

Chickpeas and tomatoes are simmered with cumin, garam masala and coriander. Vegan dish!

Flavored Rice Bowl

Gobi Manchurian

$11.00

Cauliflower florets mildly sweet 'n sour flavored, manchurian style, tossed on high flame with herbs!

Chili Chicken

$12.00

Chicken pieces blended in South Indian seasoning and pan-seared with sweet 'n sour sauce, Indo-Chinese inspired!

Specialty Rice Bowl

Chicken Biryani

$12.00

Rice cooked with Chicken in an array of spices, dum process to add flavor to Rice, Served with Raitha!

Fried Rice

$11.00

Chicken or Veg cooked with rice, tossed with Indian spices, Served with ketchup!

Dosa Revolution

Dosa

$10.00

Fermented Rice and lentil batter to make a tasty crepe, Served with Sambar (lentil soup), Tomato and coconut chutneys, Vegan Dish!

Finger Food

Samosa Chat

$7.00

Samosas on curried chickpeas, drizzled with chat masala, sev and onion and tangy salty-chutneys!

Samosas

$5.00

2 Samosas, served with mint chutney!

Chicken 65

$10.00

Chicken marinated with spices, deep fried and served with Raitha!

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken wings marinated with spice mixtures, roasted in Tandoor oven!

Chennai Omelet

$8.00

Beaten eggs cooked with onion and green chili in a frying pan until firm!

Egg Poriyal

$8.00

Beaten eggs with onion and green chili , stirred, scrambled until cooked!

Bread Basket

$9.00

Your choice of 3 from Plain, Butter, Garlic, Bullet Naans!

Naan

$4.00

Your chice of Plain or Butter or Garlic or Bullet Naans.

Lemon Rice (Vegan)

$6.00

Rice cooked with Lemon and Indian spices!

Tomato Rice (Vegan)

$6.00

Rice cooked with Tomato and Indian spices!

Sides

Indian Style Mashed Potatoes (Vegan)

$4.00

Potatoes cooked with onion and Indian spices!

Chickpeas (Vegan)

$4.00

Chickepeas and tomatoes are simmered with cumin, garam masala and corianter!

Sauteed Veggies (Vegan)

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies sauteed and roasted in pan until cooked!

Mango Chutney (Vegan)

$4.00

Crushes Mango cooked with Jaggery and Indian spices!

Gulab Jamun (Veg)

$4.00

Reduced milk solids soaked in sugar syrup.

Raitha (Veg)

$4.00

Yogurt based sauce.

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Traditional Yogurt based drink.

Rose Milk

$5.00

Cooling and refreshing drink made of milk mixed with rose syrup!

Regular Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
High Quality Indian Quick Serve!

530 Foster Street, Suite 1, Durham, NC 27701

