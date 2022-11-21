  • Home
  Little Barb's Bakery - 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall
Little Barb's Bakery 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall

530 Foster St

Durham, NC 27701

Poptarts

Brown Sugar Cinnamon

Brown Sugar Cinnamon

$4.50

Our delicious pie crust stuffed with a brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon mixture!

Blueberry

Blueberry

$4.50

Our delicious pie crust stuffed with blueberry jam!

Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.50Out of stock

Our delicious pie crust stuffed with strawberry jam!

S'mores Poptart

S'mores Poptart

$4.50

Our delicious pie crust stuffed with nutella and marshmallow fluff!

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$3.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Crinkle

Gluten Free Chocolate Crinkle

$4.50
Copycat Lofthouse Cookie

Copycat Lofthouse Cookie

$3.50

*Contains almond extract

Red Velvet Cheesecake Stuffed Cookie

Red Velvet Cheesecake Stuffed Cookie

$4.50

Red velvet cookie stuffed with a cream cheese/powdered sugar mixture!

Rice Krispy

$3.75

Bread

Zucchini by the slice

Zucchini by the slice

$4.00

Sold by the slice

Zucchini by the loaf

Zucchini by the loaf

$15.00

Sold by the loaf

Pumpkin Spice Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting

$4.75

Cheesecake Bites

Key Lime

Key Lime

$3.50
S'mores Cheesecake Bite

S'mores Cheesecake Bite

$3.50
Blackberry

Blackberry

$3.50
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake Bite

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake Bite

$3.50

*Contains Peanut Butter

Apple Pie Cheesecake Bite

$3.50

Cheesecake Bars

Regular Cheesecake Bar

Regular Cheesecake Bar

$4.00
Creme Brûlée Cheesecake Bar

Creme Brûlée Cheesecake Bar

$4.50

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Bar

$5.00

Apple Crumble Cheesecake Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Cheesecake Bar

$5.50Out of stock

Cake

Chocolate Fudge Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate fudge pie with a graham cracker crust!

Cake Slice of The Day (Smores)

$8.50Out of stock

Chocolate cake with marshmallow fluff and chocolate ganache filling. Topped with chocolate buttercream and Italian meringue!

Cake Slice of The day (Gluten Free Vanilla)

$9.50

Gluten free vanilla cake with American buttercream and topped with assorted fruit!

Cake Slice of The Day (Pumpkin Spice)

$8.50

Pumpkin spice cake with cream cheese frosting

Cake Slice Of The Day (Carrot)

$8.50Out of stock

Moist carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Cake Slice of The Day (Honey + Apple)

$8.50

Apple chunk cake with a honey buttercream!

Apple Pie

$7.50

Cakesicles

Vanilla Cakesicle with Special Topping

$5.00

Vanilla cake with a milk chocolate coating, white chocolate drizzle, and golden oreo topping!

Chocolate Cakesicle with Drizzle

$5.00

Vanilla cakesicles, white chocolate coating, and assorted decorations!

Vanilla Cakesicle with Drizzle

$5.00

Tartlets

S'mores Tartlet

S'mores Tartlet

$8.50

A graham cracker crust filled with chocolate ganache and topped with an Italian meringue

Peanut Butter Tartlet

Peanut Butter Tartlet

$8.50

Brownies

Brownie

Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Granola Bars

Granola Bar (GF)

Granola Bar (GF)

$4.50

Contains peanut butter and coconut oil!

Shooter Cups

Banana Pudding Cup

Banana Pudding Cup

$8.00Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Light and fluffy vanilla cake with a homemade strawberry jam and whipped cream frosting!

Cheesecake Slice

Triple Chocolate

Triple Chocolate

$9.50Out of stock

Cookies and Cream Cheesecake (GF)

$9.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.50

Cannoli Shells

Cannoli Shell

$3.50Out of stock

T-Shirt

Light green shirt

$20.00

Maroon Shirt

$20.00

Dark Green Shirt

$20.00

Creme Brûlée

Creme Brûlée

$6.50

Custom order

Corpse

$85.00

NoRa Cafe

$100.00

Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
A bakery for all my fellow cake lovers to come and get the cake of their dreams. I have always strived to take the concept from a customer and turn that into reality through desserts! Little Barb’s will always be a place you can come and express yourself through food, feel completely welcomed, and enjoy a simple yet beautiful dessert. It is simply just Durham’s friendly neighborhood bakery.

530 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

