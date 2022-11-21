Little Barb's Bakery 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
A bakery for all my fellow cake lovers to come and get the cake of their dreams. I have always strived to take the concept from a customer and turn that into reality through desserts! Little Barb’s will always be a place you can come and express yourself through food, feel completely welcomed, and enjoy a simple yet beautiful dessert. It is simply just Durham’s friendly neighborhood bakery.
530 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701
