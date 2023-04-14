Main picView gallery

Corner Yaki

review star

No reviews yet

530 Foster Street Suite 1-D

Durham, NC 27701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Bao Buns

Chashu Buns

Chashu Buns

$10.00

Two Buns stuffed with Roasted Pork Belly, Kimchi, Kewpie Mayo, Scallions

Karaage Buns

Karaage Buns

$10.00

Two Buns stuffed with Japanese Style Fried Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles

Krab Buns

Krab Buns

$10.00

Two Buns stuffed with Imitation Krab Salad, Tobiko, Carrot, Avocado

Mushroom Buns

Mushroom Buns

$10.00

Two Buns stuffed with Fox Farm and Forage Mushrooms, Daikon, Carrot, Tofu, Cilantro

Okonomiyaki

Pancake Filled with Cabbage, Scallions, & Pickled Ginger. Topped with Bulldog Sauce, Kewpie, Seaweed, Bonito Flakes
Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$12.00

Pancake filled with Cabbage, Scallions, & Pickled Ginger. Topped with Bulldog Sauce, Kewpie, Seaweed, Bonito Flakes

The Salad

Japanese Steak House Salad! Cabbage, Greens, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon, Wontons, Sesame-Ginger Dressing Pick your protein. Want a smaller salad? Check out the sides for a side salad with no protein.
Salad

Salad

$12.00

Cabbage, Greens, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon, Wonton, Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Dumplings

Short Rib Dumplings

Short Rib Dumplings

$12.00

Braised Firsthand Foods Short Rib, Dan Dan Sauce, Mustard Greens, Sesame

Mapo Tofu Dumpling

Mapo Tofu Dumpling

$12.00

Tofu, Firsthand Foods Ground Pork, Chili Crisp, Black Vinegar

Chicken & Ginger Dumplings

Chicken & Ginger Dumplings

$12.00

Joyce Farms Ground Chicken, Hot Red Oil, Sesame, Scallion

BBQ Tempeh (V) Dumplings

BBQ Tempeh (V) Dumplings

$12.00

Chinese BQQ By The Brook Tempeh, Shacha Sauce, Crispy Shallots

Noodles

Tori Paitan Ramen

Tori Paitan Ramen

$17.00

Chicken Based Broth, Chashu Pork, Mustard Greens, Menma, Ajitama Egg*

Miso Ramen (V)

Miso Ramen (V)

$17.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Tofu, Vegetables

Curry Udon

Curry Udon

$17.00

Braised Beef with Carrots, Turnips, Bok Choy and Scallions with Udon Noodles

Rice Bowls

"Mall" Chicken Bowl

"Mall" Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Joyce Farms Chicken Teriyaki, Vegetables, YumYum Sauce

Karaage Bowl

Karaage Bowl

$16.00

Fried Chicken, Soft Egg*, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Togarashi

Teriyaki Tofu Bowl(V)

Teriyaki Tofu Bowl(V)

$16.00

Teriyaki Tofu, Carrot, Daikon, Edamame, Avocado, Sweet Soy, Furikake

Galbi

Galbi

$16.00

Firsthand Foods Bone In Short Ribs, Kimchi, Spicy Cucumber Salad

Sides

Dashi Fries

Dashi Fries

$5.00

Fries seasoned with a Fishy and Seaweed Umami Bomb Seasoning! Comes with YumYum sauce for dipping

Plain Fries

$5.00

Crispy Fries with Salt and Ketchup

Onigiri

$5.00Out of stock

A rice ball with something fun inside

Spicy Cucumber

$5.00

Cucumbers marinated with Garlic, Sesame, Chili, Peanuts

Side Salad

$5.00

Mini Salad Version

Side Rice

$3.00

Short Grain White Rice

Beverages

Boxed Water (8oz)

Sustainable, recyclable, and refillable! Boxed Water is better. :)

Ramune

Ramune

$3.00

Since 1884 this popular drink comes in a variety of flavors. Don’t forget to recycle the bottle!!

Calpico

Calpico

$3.00

Rich in Calcium, this popular drink is named for the “five flavors” of Buddhism. Aids in digestion and tastes amazing.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

530 Foster Street Suite 1-D, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mango Indian Grill - Durham Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Marco's 530 - Italian and Asian Pasta House
orange starNo Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Little Barb's Bakery - 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
530 Foster St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Old North Meats & Provisions Catering - 530 Foster Street
orange starNo Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
EX-VOTO | Burrito Bodega
orange starNo Reviews
530 Foster St, Suite 1 Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Napoli - Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria
orange starNo Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston