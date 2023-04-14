Corner Yaki
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
530 Foster Street Suite 1-D, Durham, NC 27701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marco's 530 - Italian and Asian Pasta House
No Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
Little Barb's Bakery - 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall
No Reviews
530 Foster St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
Old North Meats & Provisions Catering - 530 Foster Street
No Reviews
530 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant