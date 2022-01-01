Go
Funck's Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

365 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1271 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, local bacon, lettuce,
tomato & Cheddar, brioche
Chicken Ranch Wrap$15.00
Crisp bacon, cheddar, monterey jack,
lettuce, tomato, ranch
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop$18.00
Classic Caeser Salad$12.00
Chopper Romaine Hearts, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan Ciabatta Asiago Croutons
Turkey Pretzel Melt$15.00
Bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato,
Pesto mayo, philly pretzel roll
Mashed Potatoes$4.50
4pc. Fried Chicken$18.00
Our original recipe since 1969, fresh
hand breaded chicken, two sides
Emily's Cheese Fries$13.00
Stuffed Meatloaf$18.50
Homemade, filled with mashed potatoes,
cheddar & monterey jack cheese, grilled
onions & peppers, gravy, two sides
Seafood Tacos$16.00
Blackened shrimp & scallops, bourbon roasted corn salsa, crème fraiche, & cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

365 W Main St

Leola PA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

