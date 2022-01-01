Go
Toast

Genova's Pizza and Pasta

Come in and enjoy!

212 New York Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Knot Sliders$3.50
House Salad$9.00
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$9.95
6 Knots$3.00
18" Neapolitan$16.95
Dinner Rolls$0.50
Chicken Roll$7.00
10" Neapolitan$10.95
Caesar Salad$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
See full menu

Location

212 New York Ave

Long Beach NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grotta di Fuoco

No reviews yet

Cave Of Fire...

Jetty Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We hope you and your families are staying safe & healthy during this time! We are taking your health seriously & ensuring that our staff comply with all of the CDC's recommendations. Thank you for ordering!
Delivery & Takeout Hours:
Thursday: 4pm-9pm
Friday: 4pm-9pm
Saturday: 1pm-9pm
Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Swingbellys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lillys of Long Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston