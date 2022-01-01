Georgia's Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
1500 Aviation Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1500 Aviation Blvd
Redondo Beach CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Barsha Restaurant
Barsha features the bright flavors of Tunisia and fresh Californian fare.
Barsha is the passion project of Adnen & Lenora Marouani. They bring you their love of culture, food, and libation through Barsha!
Panelas Brazil Cuisine
Authentic Brazilian Food!
The Burger Spot
Come in and enjoy!
Rod's Char-broiler
People who eat fast food want something that's tasty, cheap, and fast.
Rod's Char-broiler is known for exactly those things.