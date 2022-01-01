Redondo Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Redondo Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Redondo Beach

Pura Vita Redondo Beach image

PIZZA

Pura Vita Redondo Beach

320 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.8 (133 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carbonara$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
Pomodoro$18.00
Spaghetti, tomato, basil, fresh cashew ricotta
Polpettine$11.00
Lentil mushroom meatballs, marinara, macadamia parmigiano
More about Pura Vita Redondo Beach
Table Manners Food + Social image

 

Table Manners Food + Social

1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Kich(e)n Burger with Fries$18.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles,
ranch aioli, red onion jam, bacon two ways. Served with fries.
Americana Burger with Fries$17.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, social sauce. Served with fries.
Social Salad$11.95
Spinach, apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, smoked balsamic vinaigrette
More about Table Manners Food + Social
Avenue Italy Redondo image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue Italy Redondo

215 Avenue I, Redondo beach

Avg 4.2 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frittura Di Calamari$19.00
Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese$23.00
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
Fettuccine Al Bardo$22.00
Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese
More about Avenue Italy Redondo
Hudson House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hudson House

514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.2 (1504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Burger$15.00
Grilled Onions, Bacon, Jarlsberg Cheese, Wild Arugula, Rockenwagner Pretzel Bun
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Fig Balsamic & Burrata Cheese
Street Dog$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Serrano Peppers. Served with Tater Tots
More about Hudson House
Riviera House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Riviera House

1708 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.1 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Double Smash Burger$19.00
Tater Tots$7.00
More about Riviera House
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge

655 N Harbor Dr, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
Georgia's Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Georgia's Lounge

1500 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.8 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Georgia's Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Redondo Beach

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Redondo Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston