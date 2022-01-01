Redondo Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Redondo Beach
More about Pura Vita Redondo Beach
PIZZA
Pura Vita Redondo Beach
320 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
|Pomodoro
|$18.00
Spaghetti, tomato, basil, fresh cashew ricotta
|Polpettine
|$11.00
Lentil mushroom meatballs, marinara, macadamia parmigiano
More about Table Manners Food + Social
Table Manners Food + Social
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|The Kich(e)n Burger with Fries
|$18.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles,
ranch aioli, red onion jam, bacon two ways. Served with fries.
|Americana Burger with Fries
|$17.95
Dry aged patty, house chedda, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, social sauce. Served with fries.
|Social Salad
|$11.95
Spinach, apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, smoked balsamic vinaigrette
More about Avenue Italy Redondo
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue Italy Redondo
215 Avenue I, Redondo beach
|Popular items
|Frittura Di Calamari
|$19.00
Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce
|Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
|$23.00
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
|Fettuccine Al Bardo
|$22.00
Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese
More about Hudson House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hudson House
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Pretzel Burger
|$15.00
Grilled Onions, Bacon, Jarlsberg Cheese, Wild Arugula, Rockenwagner Pretzel Bun
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Fig Balsamic & Burrata Cheese
|Street Dog
|$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Serrano Peppers. Served with Tater Tots
More about Riviera House
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Riviera House
1708 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach
|Popular items
|Kids Cheese Burger
|$8.00
|Double Smash Burger
|$19.00
|Tater Tots
|$7.00
More about Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
655 N Harbor Dr, Redondo Beach