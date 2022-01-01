Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Redondo Beach

Go
Redondo Beach restaurants
Toast

Redondo Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Swell Deli

1702 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
J's Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken salad with bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Salad
House-made chicken salad.
More about Swell Deli
Item pic

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cierra's Fried Chicken Salad$13.00
served on a bed of lettuce with egg, bacon, shredded cheese & tomatoes
Ole' Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
grilled blackened chicken breast, toasted pepitas, fresh Parmesan & crispy tortilla strips, tossed with a zesty Caesar
Southwestern Chicken Salad$14.00
seasoned chicken breast, avocado, black beans, cheese, tomato, onion & cilantro on a bed of chopped lettuce
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

W's China Bistro

1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.7 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chinese Chicken Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, organic greens, scallions, wonton threads, rice sticks, in soy-ginger vinaigrette.
More about W's China Bistro
Item pic

 

Kirari West

707 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.7 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turmeric Chicken Salad$12.75
Homemade Turmeric Spiced Chicken Beast salad mix / Monterey Jack / Tomato
Kirari West Salad
Kirari West Salad
Chopped Bacon / Goat Cheese /Avocado/
More about Kirari West

Browse other tasty dishes in Redondo Beach

Cake

Lasagna

Grilled Chicken

Fish Tacos

Pretzels

Rigatoni

Green Beans

Tacos

Map

More near Redondo Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston