Chicken salad in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Swell Deli
1702 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach
|J's Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Chicken salad with bacon, lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Salad
House-made chicken salad.
Good Stuff Restaurant
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach
|Cierra's Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.00
served on a bed of lettuce with egg, bacon, shredded cheese & tomatoes
|Ole' Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
grilled blackened chicken breast, toasted pepitas, fresh Parmesan & crispy tortilla strips, tossed with a zesty Caesar
|Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$14.00
seasoned chicken breast, avocado, black beans, cheese, tomato, onion & cilantro on a bed of chopped lettuce
FRENCH FRIES
W's China Bistro
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, organic greens, scallions, wonton threads, rice sticks, in soy-ginger vinaigrette.