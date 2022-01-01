Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carne asada tacos in
Redondo Beach
/
Redondo Beach
/
Carne Asada Tacos
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
The Empanada Shop & TAKARIA Tacos
1908 Artesia Blvd, Redondo Beach
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Taco
$3.99
More about The Empanada Shop & TAKARIA Tacos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rod's Char-broiler
2600 Artesia, Redondo Beach
Avg 4.3
(1415 reviews)
Carne Asada Taco Plate (4)
$8.95
More about Rod's Char-broiler
Browse other tasty dishes in Redondo Beach
Bean Burritos
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chipotle Chicken
Collard Greens
Tamales
Brisket
Taquitos
Enchiladas
More near Redondo Beach to explore
Torrance
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Gardena
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
El Segundo
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(980 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(806 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(638 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston