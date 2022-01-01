Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach restaurants
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

The Empanada Shop & TAKARIA Tacos

1908 Artesia Blvd, Redondo Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$3.99
More about The Empanada Shop & TAKARIA Tacos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rod's Char-broiler

2600 Artesia, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco Plate (4)$8.95
More about Rod's Char-broiler

