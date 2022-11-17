Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Locale90 Neapolitan Pizza Market- Redondo Beach Redondo Beach

673 Reviews

$$

1718 S Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Rosie Meatballs
Roasted Beet Salad

Take & Make Family Meals

4 Neapolitan Pizza Dough Balls, Crushed San Marzano Tomato w/ Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese.

Neapolitan PIzza Kit (4 Pizzas)

$38.00

4 House-Made Dough balls, Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes, w/Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese

Rosie's Meatball Meals

$29.00

6 (Six) Beef/Pork Meatballs, House-Made Marinara Sauce, 1 lb Imported Bucatini Pasta, Parmesan Cheese

Starters

Artisan Board

$16.00

Selection of Local & Imported cured meats and cheeses, grilled bread

Cacio e Pepe Pasta (Starter)

$10.00

Spaghetti, Parmesan, Pecorino, Black Pepper

Fresh Cavatelli Pasta (Starter)

$10.00

Fresh Basil Pesto, Pine Nuts, Parmesan, Garlic, EVOO

Fresh Cheese Ravioli (Starter)

$10.00

House-made Tomato Sauce, Cream, Parmesan

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Roasted Shallots, Parmesan

Rosie Meatballs

$12.00

Locally sourced beef and pork, House-made Tomato Sauce

Savories

$10.00

Choose Two: Eggplant Caponata, Fresh Ricotta, or Warm Herbed Olives

Side Piadina (Flat Bread)

$3.00

Spaghetti w/ Marinara (Starter)

$10.00

House-made Marinara

Burrata & Beets

$15.00

Market Salads

Arugula Artichoke Salad

$11.00

Shaved Padana, Lemon/EVOO Drizzle

Caesar Salad

$15.00

White Anchovies, Herbs, Piadina Croutons

Farmer's Market Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Fresh Herbs, Shaved Fennel, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Herb Roasted Chicken & Artichoke Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Peppers, Asiago, Pepperoncini Vinaigrette

Italian Tuna & White Bean Salad

$16.00

Tomato Panzanella, Capers, Red Onions, Parsley, Butter Lettuce, Basil Vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$14.00

Dates, Roasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Citrus Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Capers, Red Wine-Oregano Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Basil, Candied Pistachios, Shallot Vinaigrette

Pasta Entrées

House-Made Marinara Sauce

Fresh Cheese Ravioli-Entrée

$16.00

House-made Tomato Sauce, Cream, Parmesan

Fresh Cavatelli Pasta-Entrée

$16.00

Fresh Basil Pesto, Pine Nuts, Parmesan, Garlic, EVOO

Ciao e Pepe-Entrée

$16.00

Spaghetti, Parmesan, Pecorino, Black Pepper

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$15.00

Pizza Rossa

Fresh Mozzarella, Crushed San Marzano Tomato, EVOO, Parmesan Cheese

Burrata Pizza

$23.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, EVOO

Caprese

$19.00

Grape Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Toasted Pine Nuts

Capricciosa

$19.00

Cotto Ham, Mushroom, Roasted Artichoke, Gaeta Olives

Margherita

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella. Parmesan, Basil, EVOO

Marinara (Vegan)

$15.00

No Cheese, San Marzano Tomato, Garlic, Sicilian Oregano, EVOO

Mushroom & Sweet Onions

$18.00

Fresh Thyme

Prosciutto & Arugula

$19.00

Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Drizzle

Puttanesca

$18.00

White Anchovy, Capers, Green Olives, Oregano, Chili Flakes

Sausage, Peppadew Peppers & Sweet Onion

$22.00

Soppressata Salame

$19.00

Roasted Peppers, Smoked Mozzarella

Spicy Salame w/ Honey

$19.00

Calabrese Peppers, Honey Drizzle

Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage

$18.00

Red Onions

Bambini

$10.00

(under 10)

Pizza Bianca

Fresh Mozzarella, EVOO, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese

Fresh Ricotta w/ Sage

$18.00

Fresh Sage, Sea Salt, Black Pepper

Kale & Egg

$18.00

Parmesan, Truffle Oil

Roasted Potato w/ Pancetta

$18.00

Fontina, Pancetta, Green Onions

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

Pancetta, Pecorino

Three Cheese Spinach

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Ricotta, Pecorino, Chili Flake, Garlic EVOO

Thyme Roasted Mushroom

$18.00

Mascarpone, Shaved Padana Chives

FIre Roasted Artichoke

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Parmesan, Arugula, Lemon/EVOO Drizzle

Create Your Own

Pizza Rossa

$17.00

Pizza Bianca

$17.00

Sweets

Arborio Rice Pudding

$7.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Pudding

$7.00

Cream'wich

$8.00

Ferrero Rocher- Hazelnut Chocolates (12 Count)

$9.00

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

S'mores Pizza

$12.00

Beverages

Iced Tea

$4.00

Bottled Soft Drinks

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Flat Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$4.75

SGL Espresso

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Wine

BTL Brander Sauvignon Blanc: Santa Ynez Valley

$44.00

BTL Sister's Forever Chardonnay: Central Coast

$43.00

BTL Sea Glass Pinot Grigio: Santa Barbara County

$42.00

BTL Zinke Rose': Central Coast

$45.00

BTL Castello Centine Rose’: Tuscany

$46.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio: Friuli

$44.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

$41.00

BTL Santadi Vermentino: Sardinia

$42.00

Canella, Prosecco Superiore: Veneto(187ml)

$12.00

Saracco Moscato: Piedmont(375ml)

$16.00

BTL Chasewater Zinfandel: Sierra Foot Hills

$45.00

BTL Donati Cabernet Sauvignon: Central Coast

$44.00

BTL Hitching Post-Gen Red: Santa Barbara County

$43.00

BTL Melville Estate Pinot Noir: Sta. Rita Hills

$59.00

BTL Muscardini Barbera: Sonoma County

$54.00

BTL Talbott Pinot Noir: Monterey County

$44.00

BTL Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Bibbiano Chianti Classico: Tuscany

$45.00

BTL Ele' Primitivo: Puglia

$43.00

BTL Il Feuduccio Montepulciano: Abruzzo

$44.00

BTL Super Tuscan

$43.00

The Bellinger

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Retail Items

"00" Flour

$8.00

Balsamic Vinegar-Imported

$10.00

Dough Ball

$6.00

Dressing (16oz)

$10.00

EVOO (3 ltr Can)

$32.00

Fresh Mozzarella Log- 1lb.

$12.00

Marinara Sauce (24oz)

$9.50

Marinara Sauce (32oz)

$12.50

Meatballs TO GO (6 Count)

$16.00

Olive Oil-Lemon

$9.00

Pasta Bucatini

$3.50

Pasta Pappaerdella

$5.00

Pasta Rigatoni

$4.50

Pizza Sauce (16oz)

$10.00

San Marzano Tomato-(#10 Can)

$17.00

Rosie's Meatball Meal

$36.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

be locale. be authentic. Full Service & Drop of Catering info@locale90.com 310-540-9590

Website

Location

1718 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

