Hudson House

Surf Shack with great food and drinks. Join us on our patio or dine-in! Expansive cocktail list, beers on tap and TVs!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

514 N Pacific Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (1504 reviews)

Popular Items

Serrano Cheddar Grit Fritters$8.00
Parmesan, Sweet Pickle Tartar Sauce
Edamame & Shishito Peppers$9.00
Garlic, Soy, Honey
Brown Sugar Pork Ribs$16.00
Crispy Shallots & Cilantro
Salmon$24.00
Creamed Kale & Sunchokes
Mac & Goat Cheese$13.00
Mushrooms, Peas, Melted Aged Goat Cheese
Street Dog$13.00
Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Serrano Peppers. Served with Tater Tots
Grilled Artichoke$12.00
Butter, Lemon Chive Aioli
Corn Cake$16.00
Roasted Plantain, Fermented Black Garlic Stewed Lentils, Avocado, Cotija Cream
Tater Tots$7.00
Pretzel Burger$15.00
Grilled Onions, Bacon, Jarlsberg Cheese, Wild Arugula, Rockenwagner Pretzel Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

514 N Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
