Hudson House
Surf Shack with great food and drinks. Join us on our patio or dine-in! Expansive cocktail list, beers on tap and TVs!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Redondo Beach CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
R 10 Social House
Come on in and enjoy!
Kirari West
Come in and enjoy!
Mickey's Italian Deli and Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
MOSA
Coastal-inspired food featuring an elegant wine selection as well as fun cocktails and craft beers paired with fresh pasta, seafood and innovative recipes.