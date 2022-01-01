Go
Good Day Cafe

Best breakfast in town!
Open 7 days a week
7am - 3pm

FRENCH FRIES

314 Georgia St • $$

Avg 4.5 (4683 reviews)

Popular Items

Cristina's Country Skillet$16.49
Piled high country potatoes, eggs cooked any style, country fried steak pieces, country gravy & topped with melted cheese
Denver Omelet$15.29
Ham, onions, red & green bell peppers, and cheddar cheese
Remy's Short Stack$10.99
2 BIG cakes
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$16.29
Topped with our sausage country gravy
Kali's Club$15.79
Layers of sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, & lettuce
Remy's Short Stack Combo$15.99
2 BIG cakes, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)
Jonathan's Strawberry Lemonade$4.09
Side Country Potatoes$5.99
Seasoned red potatoes cooked with red and green onions
Full Stack$12.49
3 BIG cakes
French Toast Combo$16.29
6 triangles of French toast, 2 strips of bacon or sausage (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

314 Georgia St

Vallejo CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
