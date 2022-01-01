Go
Toast

The Grange Outpost

Following the success of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose, owners Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich are thrilled to expand the family with a new location. As our dedicated pastry production kitchen, The Grange Outpost supplies all three sites with seasonal delights. We also offer grab-and-go, cafe-style service featuring an array of house-made pastries, coffee, and market goods. But beyond just the convenience of enjoying a quality meal on the move, The Outpost makes it easier than ever to experience the craft and camaraderie you have come to expect from our dedicated team.

4236 North Buffalo Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
The ultimate cookie. Crisp on the edges, chewy in the middle. Sweet, chocolatey, with a hint of salt. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Ham & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Scrambled egg, ham, cheddar cheese, and maple dijon breakfast sauce on a butter croissant.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Outpost Hashbrown$6.50
Crispy hashbrown with Meyer lemon and dill sour cream.
Contains dairy and egg.
Chocolate Olive Oil Cookie (gf)$2.50
Vegan and gluten free chocolate cookie with olive oil, flakey salt, and chocolate chunks.
The Bodega$8.00
Scrambled egg, bacon, & American cheese on a brioche bun.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Fluffy yeasted dough rolled with cinnamon filling & topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting. Contains gluten and dairy.
Palmier$5.00
Puff pastry rolled thin and baked in sugar, glazed with a sweet vanilla bean icing. Crisp and sweet. Contains gluten and dairy.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk, available hot or iced
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Laminated pastry with chocolate batons baked inside. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Drip Coffee
House brewed Overwinter Coffee
See full menu

Location

4236 North Buffalo Street

Orchard Park NY

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ginger Snap Patisserie

No reviews yet

A unique high-quality pastry experience. Offering French and American-inspired pastries, custom cakes, a full espresso bar, and light breakfast and lunch.

SPoT Coffee

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

OP Social Tap & Grille

No reviews yet

O.P. Social is locally owned and operated, here in our hometown of Orchard Park.
We are proud to serve an extensive menu of favorite entrées, small plates and
sandwiches, plus a selection of artisanal pizzas, baked fresh in our brick oven.

Spot Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston