Following the success of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose, owners Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich are thrilled to expand the family with a new location. As our dedicated pastry production kitchen, The Grange Outpost supplies all three sites with seasonal delights. We also offer grab-and-go, cafe-style service featuring an array of house-made pastries, coffee, and market goods. But beyond just the convenience of enjoying a quality meal on the move, The Outpost makes it easier than ever to experience the craft and camaraderie you have come to expect from our dedicated team.



4236 North Buffalo Street