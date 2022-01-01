Go
Grape Leaves Restaurant

Come in and enjoy authentic moroccan cuisine.

129 s oak park ave • $

Avg 3.9 (785 reviews)

Popular Items

Fig and Goat cheese salad$10.50
mixed greens topped with goat cheese, organic unsweetened dried figs, walnuts, pomegranate dressing
Seasoned potatos$6.00
Babbaghannough$6.00
baked eggplant with sesame sauce, olive oil, lemon, garlic, toasted almonds. vegan and gluten free
Chicken kabob$18.00
marinated chicken breast charbroiled with vevetables. Gluten free
Pita 1$0.75
Lentil soup$5.00
vegetarian, vegan & gluten-free
LG Falafel 8$9.00
ground checkpeas, vegetables and spices, shaped into patties then fried. vegan and gluten free
Shawarma$18.00
sliced of chicken, beef or lamb with sesame sauce. Gluten Free
SM Falafel 4$4.50
ground checkpeas, vegetables and spices, shaped into patties then fried. vegan and gluten free
Hummus$6.00
delicately mashed chickpeas, sesam sauce, lemon, olive oils, toasted almonds. vegan and gluten free
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

129 s oak park ave

Oak Park IL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Victory Italian features Chef Joe Farina's authentic Italian Cuisine. While the menu boasts of Joe's Mama's Meatballs, you will find fresh made pastas, home-made ciabatta garlic bread, and many other of Chef Joe's classic that have wowed Chicago for decades! The wine list is one to delight all palates offering several regions of Italy, many appellations of California, and a well balanced mix of global varietals. Dine in our space filled with Old-World sophistication, black and white photos of familiar faces, and quintessential Chicago Style. Our Oak Park location showcases a beautiful wraparound bar perfect to invite friends to watch a game while enjoying one of our many craft beers or signature cocktails. Perfect for romantic dinners, social gatherings, business, or a night out on the town.

